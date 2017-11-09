Opinion

Disability studies minor would bring UM closer to its goal of inclusivity

One of the smartest, most influential people I ever met was a 16-year-old boy I tutored in English in high school. He suffered from several learning disabilities, causing him to struggle to connect thoughts as he read and to understand multisyllabic vocabulary words. However, his level of insight and understanding of texts was astounding, and he was capable of making astute observations that I had never thought of.

The more I worked with people with disabilities, the more they enriched my life. They exhibited incredible capacities for kindness, authenticity, ingenuity and innovation.

This inspired me to join the Best Buddies organization at UM. Best Buddies is a national organization with chapters at numerous universities which matches college students with adults with disabilities and hosts activities to facilitate the relationship. The executive board of Best Buddies is working to get a new minor in disability studies approved at UM.

Cianna Rivera, the president of Best Buddies, got the idea when she attended a conference on disabilities at Indiana University.

“The beauty of the minor is it is interdisciplinary,” Rivera said. “English professors would teach literature written by people with disabilities, philosophy teachers would discuss what it means to have a disability and law professors would teach disability in law. One of the bedrocks of the program is teaching students to view disabilities as a social construct, not purely a medical construct.”

In learning about disabilities through the lens of several disciplines, students will garner a deeper understanding of what makes the disabled community different from other communities. Rivera and I agreed that we don’t see enough interactions on campus between people with disabilities and those without. UM seems to subconsciously segregate the communities, and only view people with disabilities as a functioning part of campus when it comes to service clubs such as Best Buddies or service events such as FunDay.

However, if the minor were integrated into the curriculum, it could encourage more dialogue and expose UM students to the unique lifestyles and unfulfilled needs of an underserved population. This in turn may help improve the accommodations for and perception of people in the disabled community.

But the future of the minor is in the hands of the students. If you believe this minor would serve the school, email a paragraph explaining why and send it to bestbuddies.canes@gmail.com with your name and year in school. In simply doing this, you can take a step toward making UM the inclusive community it has the potential to be.

Dana Munro is a sophomore majoring in musical theater.

November 9, 2017

Reporters

Dana Munro


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Former Under Armour All-American receiver no longer with UM

Dionte Mullins’ memorable one-handed touchdown grab in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game thrill ...

How a stolen hand towel turned into a steak dinner in historic UM-Notre Dame rivalry

No matter what drama unfolds when the University of Miami and Notre Dame football teams clash in Sat ...

College Football bowl rule could help UM land in appealing spot

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Thursday: • These next two UM games against Notre Dame and Virginia w ...

Manny Diaz, UM’s master motivator, up for national honor

His defense is looking more and more like the ones that terrorized offenses back when the Miami Hurr ...

How five-and-a-half pounds of 10K gold has helped UM reclaim its swagger

It’s huge. It’s flashy. It’s in-your-face. It’s five-and-a-half pounds of 10K gold “Cuban Link” blin ...

ESPN College GameDay to Broadcast Live from UM Campus

Students, community encouraged to attend live show on Coral Gables campus. ...

University of Miami Student Will Always Remember this Veteran

Emi Kopke designed a special commemorative shirt that veteran John Seelie wore to Pearl Harbor anniv ...

Student Publications Receive Top Awards

Ibis Yearbook, Distraction Magazine receive awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Association. ...

UM Continues to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami continues to welcome professors and eligible students from Puerto Rico, the ...

Students Keep Homecoming Traditions Alive

From decorating ornaments for the Spirit Tree to an a cappella remix of the Alma Mater, Homecoming w ...

Miami Defense Focused on Irish Running Game

The Hurricanes will look to slow a productive Notre Dame running game when the two top 10 teams meet ...

No. 13/12 Canes Open Friday Against Gardner-Webb

Miami opens its 2017-18 regular season Friday evening with an 8 p.m. matchup with Gardner-Webb at th ...

ESPN College GameDay to Broadcast Live from UM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami announced Wednesday that ESPN's iconic College Gam ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Men's Tennis Wraps Up Fall Season at CCB Collegiate Invitational

The University of Miami men's tennis team will have its last outing for 2017 this weekend, when ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching