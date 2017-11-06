News Briefs

Venezuela: State of the Crisis

When: 7 p.m Mon., Nov. 13

Where: Grand Ballroom East of Shalala Student Center

The University of Miami’s Venezuelan Student Association, UM’s Department of Latin American Studies and UM’s Institute for the Advanced Study of the Americas are hosting a panel discussion about the crisis in Venezuela.

Panel members will include Hugo Faria from UM’s School of Business Administration, Hermes Florez from the Miller School of Medicine, Patricia Mazzei from the Miami Herald, Virpi Salojärvi from the University of Helsinki and Alejandro Velasco from New York University’s Gallatin School for Individualized Study.

Venezuela faces both an economic crisis that has led to a lack of basic goods and a political crisis as President Nicolas Madura tries to consolidate power despite widespread protest. The Miami-Dade area contains one of the United States’ largest Venezuelan populations, and the Venezuelan population is on the rise as many choose to flee their home country.

The Perfect Storm: Understanding the Crisis in Puerto Rico

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mon., Nov. 13

Where: Cuban Heritage Collection Conference Room, Second Floor of Richter Library

UM’s Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas and UM’s Employee Alliance are hosting a lecture on the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico. Will Pestle, a professor in the department of Anthropology and Latin American Studies, and Yolanda Martínez-San Miguel, a professor in the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures, will host the discussion. Florida has seen an influx of 67,000 Puerto Ricans, Governor Rick Scott said. The majority of the island is still without power and basic supplies more than a month after Hurricane Maria hit.

Defend DACA: Two Months Without a Dream

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 9

Where: UC Canopy

A protest of President Trump’s decision to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protections will be hosted by the College Democrats. The club will share student narratives from Dreamers at UM and is asking for immigrants to submit their stories to democrats@miami.edu.

College Democrats will accept narratives from any angle, as long as the story deals with immigration (what it is like being a first-generation American, whether or not you have felt anti-immigration sentiment, etc.). The goal of the event is to inform the UM community about issues regarding immigration and will include a discussion of travel bans, sanctuary cities and immigration reform.