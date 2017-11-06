How to go from checking Facebook to working there

Working for Facebook can be more than a daydream for talented University of Miami undergraduate and graduate business students. Representatives from the company conferenced in to a session at the Toppel Career Center, which was packed with more than 60 interested students.

Kimberly Birch, a university recruiter at Facebook, told participants about the internships and job opportunities available for MBA, MS and undergraduate students during the academic year.

Four of the upcoming internships are 12-week programs, Birch said, and could lead to employment upon graduation.

For first-year MBA students, Facebook offers Monetization and Regional Marketing Management positions, a Client Solution Manager position and a Supply Client Intern position. For second-year MBA students, Facebook will offer two Product Specialist internships, with applications starting this week.

One of the requirements for all positions is to have a work authorization – Facebook won’t sponsor a work visa. International students may still apply for opportunities at Facebook offices in London, Dublin and Singapore.

Yasunori Sato, an MS student in business analytics who is from Japan, said he applied to a full-time position at Facebook in the United States before he knew about the work authorization requirement. Only during the event did he find out that international students couldn’t be hired for the desired positions.

“I was disappointed that they don’t give U.S. visa sponsorship,” he said.

Sato was told by an advisor that because of restrictions enacted by President Donald Trump and his administration, Facebook’s visa sponsorship may have undergone some recent changes.

Birch said the internships are not the coffee-run-filled semesters some students might worry are all that is available at a company like Facebook. Instead, she said interns are valued and given a chance to flaunt their skills.

“We don’t give you a project that no one wants to do,” she said. “We give you a project that really is something you are okay starting and need help with.”

Birch said Facebook focuses on personal development and even offers different courses for interns and training in the specific areas in which they will be working.

Mercedes Marquez Macri is a Facebook sales operation analyst. She was recruited for the job in Facebook’s New York office while she was working in Argentina. One of the perks of working for a forward-thinking company with high expectations, she said, is the flexibility of one’s work schedule.

“We work hard but we’re also super flexible in how we work,” she said. “Whatever works for you, as long as we’re direct on what’s the dynamic of what you need to do.”

Devin Rogan, assistant director for recruiting services at Toppel Career Center, said UM students should consider applying to Facebook internships and jobs, but it all comes down to deciding what’s best for each student. Location, schedule, the right skillset and the right career path are all things worth considering before applying for an internship, he said.

“If you have an opportunity with Facebook, great, because when you get into that internship, it’s an opportunity for you to learn and develop, and at the same time to figure out if it’s the right position that you’re in or the right industry,” Rogan said.

Facebook is looking to recruit bold, open-minded people who are ready to work in teams to make the most impactful decisions, Birch said.

Birch said the best time to search for full-time job opportunities at Facebook is in January, when more positions open.

For all available opportunities, MBA and MS students should refer to facebook.com/careers, and all interested undergraduate sophomores should visit facebook.com/careers/university. Applications will close at the end of the month.