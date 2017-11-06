Gallery, Photo

Gallery: Homecoming Week Recap

Sophomore Kara Roberts enjoys loaded nachos from Poblanos Mexican Fusion food truck during Hurricane Howl Nov. 3. Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez

Alumna Chinonyelum Maduka, senior Olumayowa Olujohungbe, sophomore Eileen Akorfa and junior Tope Abisoye gather to celebrate Homecoming during Hurricane Howl. Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez

Seniors Mary Karla Bagos and Shir Aharon throw up the "U" outside the Richter Library during Hurricane Howl Friday night. Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez

Students, faculty and alumni gather around Lake Osceola on Nov. 3 for Hurricane Howl. Photo credit: Vanessa Gonzalez

Fireworks light up the sky above Lake Osceola during Hurricane Howl. Photo credit: Matt Bernanke

Junior defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) poses with the turnover chain after clinching the win with the Canes second interception of the game. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

Quarterback, Malik Rosier (12), looks up to the packed Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night to a crowd of 63,932 fans moments before the 25-10 victory over Virginia Tech. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

Sophomore running back Travis Homer (21) rushes through the open gap for the 64-yard touchdown that gave Miami a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

November 6, 2017

Reporters

Hunter Crenian


