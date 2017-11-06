Brandon Gilliland named new vice president and chief financial officer

Administration, News

Brandon Gilliland, current vice president for finance at Wake Forest University, has been named the University of Miami’s new vice president and chief financial officer.

Gilliland will “provide leadership, oversight and stewardship for all aspects of the university’s financial resources,” according to an announcement released by Executive Vice President for Business and Finance and Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Travisano.

Gilliland will also oversee the university’s offices of the Treasurer, Controller, Budget and Planning, Business Services and Supply Chain Services.

“Brandon brings not only expertise and innovative ideas; he is especially committed to building strong, trusting and collaborative university-wide partnerships,” the statement read.

Gilliland joined Wake Forest University in 2007. Before becoming the university’s vice president for finance in 2016, he served as associate vice president for finance and university controller.

During his tenure at Wake Forest, he led $500 million in financing activities as well as improving the university’s investment income by 50 percent.

He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northeastern State University and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tulsa.

Gilliland’s role at UM will begin Dec. 18, 2017.

