Cover, Football, Sports

No. 10 Miami pulls off first ranked win of season, defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10

Sheldrick Redwine

UM safety Sheldrick Redwine celebrates with the crowd following his game-sealing interception. The Hurricanes beat the Virginia Tech Hokies 28-10 Nov. 4 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian

Miami huddled together on the field at the end of the third quarter. Holding an 11-point lead going into the final 15 minutes, the Hurricanes motioned their hands in the air to pump up the crowd of 63,932 fans who had been so electric all night.

It was a sign for UM.

This was going to be the fourth quarter where it made a statement against one of the best teams in the country and prove to doubters that the Canes are a legitimate contender in college football.

No. 10 Miami extended its lead in the fourth quarter off a 13-yard Malik Rosier rush, and the Hurricanes went on to defeat the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies 28-10 Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

After winning their previous four games by a combined total of 18 points, the Canes finally got a win by double-digits in undoubtedly their best played game begin to end this season. They controlled the momentum and pace throughout the entire contest.

The offense and defense were clicking at the same time throughout – something head coach Mark Richt had been wanting for weeks.

Rosier threw for just 193 yards but made both of the UM second-half touchdowns happen with either his arm or his legs. He racked up 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 13 carries, and his mobility in and out of the pocket was the key on offense. He finished throwing two touchdowns but also had three interceptions.

Sophomore running back Travis Homer led the Canes on the ground with 95 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. The score came off a 64-yard cut-back run down the middle that gave the Hurricanes a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Virginia Tech came into the game ranked No. 9 in the country in yards per game allowed, giving up just 285 yards of total offense a night. Miami racked up 429 total yards Saturday night.

UM’s defense looked about as ferocious as it has all season, forcing four turnovers, eight tackles for loss and four sacks. It held Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson – who had thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season – to just 197 yards passing with two interceptions and no touchdowns.

Miami now has 13-straight wins dating back to last season – the most in the FBS – and stays the frontrunner to win the Coastal Division.

Next weekend, the University of Miami will be getting a visit from College GameDay, and the Hurricanes will stay at home in another primetime matchup – this time against the dangerous No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium.

November 4, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “No. 10 Miami pulls off first ranked win of season, defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10”

  1. Erica says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:25 AM

    Miami beat FSU when FSU was ranked…

  2. Erica says:
    November 5, 2017 at 12:24 AM

    Miami beat FSU whenever FSU was ranked…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The Hurricanes face their toughest test to date in Virginia Tech. Follow the game.

The Miami Hurricanes look to remain unbeaten and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive wit ...

Photo gallery: Virginia Tech Hokies at Miami Hurricanes | Sat., Nov. 4, 2017

View photos of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Miami Hurricanes game on Sat., Nov. 4, 2017 … Click to C ...

UM football, win or lose tonight, cannot clinch the ACC Coastal

The Miami Hurricanes will have to wait another week to even possibly have a chance to win the Coasta ...

A November to remember? UM ready for huge Coastal clash with Virginia Tech

Ahhh, November, when in Miami the air gets deliciously cool — and for the first time in years, the s ...

UM’s ‘Grade A’ receiver doubles as a scholar. Braxton Berrios has it all

Braxton Berrios has made his family proud “every day of his 22 years on earth,” his father Rico said ...

The Danger of the Status Quo

Partners In Health co-founder Dr. Jim Yong Kim shared insights on global health and lessons learned ...

UM Scientist Awarded Grant Aimed to Increase U.S. Aquaculture Production

The award is part of $9.3 million NOAA has slated to help spur the development and growth of shellfi ...

Building the Instinct for Affordable Housing

A minimum-wage worker would have to hold three full-time jobs to afford an average market-rate apart ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Catalonia’s Vote for Independence

A native of the region, UM’s Joaquin Roy explores the ramifications of Catalonia’s independence refe ...

Gameday | Virginia Tech at Miami

No. 13 Virginia Tech takes on No. 9 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. on ABC. ...

Perez-Somarriba’s Run Ends in Round of 16

Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team dropped a three-set decision Friday in ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Canes' Strong Start Canceled By Pitt, 3-1

The University of Miami volleyball team won its 10th straight set, but ultimately fell 3-1 to a stro ...

UM vs. VT: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch in Saturday's game between the Hurricanes and Hokies. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching