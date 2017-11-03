Crime and Safety, News

Commercial rental vehicles banned from Hard Rock Stadium after New York attack

Hard Rock Stadium will prohibit commercial rental trucks and vans as a precaution after Wednesday afternoon’s deadly terror attack in New York.

Dean of Students Ryan Holmes said the decision was made by Hard Rock Stadium and is unrelated to recent tailgate restrictions enacted by university administration.

According to a statement released by the Dean of Students Office on Friday, parking lots will be open for tailgating activities but “rental vans and flatbed trucks leased from agencies like U-Haul and Ryder will be prohibited.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

November 3, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


