Jessica Brumley appointed new vice president for Facilities Operations and Planning

Jessica Brumley.png

Newly appointed Jessica Brumley will oversee five different university departments as part of her role as UM's vice president for Facilities Operations and Planning, effective January 2018. Photo credit: Photo Courtesy: Nova Southeastern University

Jessica Brumley has been named the University of Miami’s new vice president for Facilities Operations and Planning beginning in January.

Brumley’s appointment was announced Nov. 1 in an email from Jacqueline Travisano, vice president for business and finance and chief operating officer.

In her role as vice president of Facilities Management at Nova Southeastern University, Brumley expanded more than 1.6 million square feet of classroom, clinical, office and simulation space and helped plan the creation of a 30-acre campus in Tampa Bay.

Brumley joined NSU in 2009 as director of design and construction. In 2014, she was appointed executive director of Facilities. In 2015, she served as the university’s interim vice president for Facilities Management before being officially appointed to the position in February 2016.

At UM, Brumley will be in charge of “providing strategic vision, leadership, coordination and administrative oversight to services that enhance academic, clinical and research experience” for the UM community, according to the email.

She will oversee many of the university’s ever-growing departments, including Real Estate, Campus Planning, Facilities Design and Construction, Facilities Administration, and Parking and Transportation.

Brumley received her bachelor’s in art and architecture from the University of Pittsburgh in 2001.

Brumley will start at UM in January 2018.

November 1, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


