Opinion, Staff Editorial

Tailgate changes to have dangerous consequences

Fraternity brothers sent frantic messages in group chats, student organizations scurried to better understand what was happening and friends shared screenshots which got increasingly blurry as they were passed like a game of telephone.

No more tailgates.

The Canes are undefeated, and UM students are celebrating the best season we’ve had in years. The better the Canes have been performing, the more intensely students seem to be drinking at tailgates, and the administration is taking a stand against it by no longer reserving parking sections for student organization tailgates.

While we appreciate that the administration is trying to put its foot down for student safety, the negative consequences of this decision may outweigh any benefits.

First of all, students won’t stop tailgating. They may just end up pre-gaming near campus and drinking even more excessively in a shorter period to “stay drunk” for the game, or not even make it to the game at all. They also won’t tailgate in the designated Student Fan Zone where they can’t drink alcohol.

Most likely, student tailgates will just move in smaller groups to other sections. This means that student will disperse throughout the stadium instead of congregating in one place where potentially dangerous activity could be monitored comprehensively and efficiently. In the student organization sections, there were plenty of people to get help if someone needed it and easy access to emergency services, instead of a potential cross-stadium trek.

Additionally, if a student wants to go from one tailgate to another, they may be branching off on their own, again walking across huge stadium lots and not having anyone looking out for them.

The worst consequence, however, is if student organizations can’t provide buses and mass transportation, but still want to tailgate, many more students may be driving to the stadium in personal vehicles. People cannot leave their cars parked at the stadium if they drink and end up unable to drive. The increased drinking and driving is a terrifying possibility that cannot be overlooked.

“We’re not in the business of telling students you can’t have fun, or that you can’t tailgate,” Dean of Students Ryan Holmes said. “That’s not what we’re doing. What we are saying is that we’re not going to outline a specific space for you to condone those behaviors that we’ve seen for the past few weeks.”

This statement represents the whole problem with the move. The administration knows these behaviors will continue outside the designated student organization tailgates. The decision is not meant to combat the specific behaviors that are endangering students, but instead to distance the university from negative attention by saying it won’t be the one providing a specific space.

To be clear, The Miami Hurricane does not endorse these behaviors. A culture in which students feel the need to be blackout drunk in order to appreciate a winning football team is definitely not a healthy one, or something we want for our school. But that’s a subject for another editorial.

Simply, this decision is not the right one to keep students safe. There are many other steps that can be taken to accomplish that goal. Administration should spreading awareness about UM’s medical amnesty policy. They could create a system for allowing people to leave cars overnight if they are not sober to drive. Student organizations who hold tailgates could be required to provide food and water. Water stations could be set up throughout the area not just at the Student Fan Zone. The university could work with police to prioritize safety instead of issuing excessive minors in possession. These all seem like better solutions.

Editorials represent the majority view of The Miami Hurricane editorial board.

October 30, 2017

Reporters

Editorial Board


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Tailgate changes to have dangerous consequences”

  1. Tad Footeball says:
    November 2, 2017 at 4:19 PM

    I thought this was America?! We welcome all students looking for a good time in The Green Lot. It opens 1 hr earlier than all other lots which enables one to get a decent buzz going before your friends are even awake. Go Canes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
A November to remember? UM ready for huge Coastal clash with Virginia Tech

Ahhh, November, when in Miami the air gets deliciously cool — and for the first time in years, the s ...

UM’s ‘Grade A’ receiver doubles as a scholar. Braxton Berrios has it all

Braxton Berrios has made his family proud “every day of his 22 years on earth,” his father Rico said ...

Richt ‘came back to the U for this kind of game’

A six-pack of Canes football notes on a Thursday, plus a bonus basketball item: • Mark Richt, 16-4 a ...

UM waits as judge issues extension to key figures in FBI probe

The three central figures in the FBI investigation of corruption in college basketball have been gra ...

DJ Vasiljevic scores 30 to lead Miami past Newberry College 106-79 in exhibition matchup

Last week, University of Miami coach Jim Larrañaga revealed that sophomore guard Dejan “DJ” Vasiljev ...

The Danger of the Status Quo

Partners In Health co-founder Dr. Jim Yong Kim shared insights on global health and lessons learned ...

UM Scientist Awarded Grant Aimed to Increase U.S. Aquaculture Production

The award is part of $9.3 million NOAA has slated to help spur the development and growth of shellfi ...

Building the Instinct for Affordable Housing

A minimum-wage worker would have to hold three full-time jobs to afford an average market-rate apart ...

UM School of Education Receives $6.5 Million Grant

The grant will help Miami-Dade teachers engage students with diverse learning needs. ...

Catalonia’s Vote for Independence

A native of the region, UM’s Joaquin Roy explores the ramifications of Catalonia’s independence refe ...

Perez-Somarriba’s Run Ends in Round of 16

Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team dropped a three-set decision Friday in ...

UM vs. VT: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch in Saturday's game between the Hurricanes and Hokies. ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Hurricanes Hosting VT Under the Lights

Miami hosts Virginia Tech in a primetime matchup and they expect Hard Rock Stadium to be rocking all ...

Perez-Somarriba Reaches Round of 16 in California

Estela Perez-Somarriba posted her second come-from-behind win in as many days to move on in Oracle I ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching