News briefs: week of 10/31

International Games Week

When: 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Shalala Student Center, third floor

The UM Game Committee is hosting its second International Games Week celebration. The event will feature local and student game developers, and will include video, tabletop and card games provided by the University of Miami libraries’ game collection. The UM Game Committee includes members of the University of Miami libraries, the Cinema and Interactive Media Department of the School of Communication and the UM video games club.

UN Report on women in the Americas

When: noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Pick Hall, 1541 Brescia Ave.

The UM Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas is hosting a lecture by Fernando Filgueira on a recent UN report regarding the progress of women in Latin America and the Caribbean. Established in 2015, the institute promotes human, economic and social development throughout the Americas through research and teaching. Filgueira is a co-author of the report and former deputy minister of education of Uruguay.

Truffles Cooking Class

When: 9-10:30 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Wellness Center Kitchen

UCook is hosting a truffles cooking class that is free and open to all UM students. UCook meets every month and sponsors various cooking classes with local chefs throughout the year. UCook’s goal is to give members the cooking skills necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle after college, and the organization focuses on hosting cooking classes and other appreciative events.