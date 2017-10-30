Campus Life, News

News briefs: week of 10/31

International Games Week

When: 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: Shalala Student Center, third floor

The UM Game Committee is hosting its second International Games Week celebration. The event will feature local and student game developers, and will include video, tabletop and card games provided by the University of Miami libraries’ game collection. The UM Game Committee includes members of the University of Miami libraries, the Cinema and Interactive Media Department of the School of Communication and the UM video games club.

UN Report on women in the Americas

When: noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Pick Hall, 1541 Brescia Ave.

The UM Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas is hosting a lecture by Fernando Filgueira on a recent UN report regarding the progress of women in Latin America and the Caribbean. Established in 2015, the institute promotes human, economic and social development throughout the Americas through research and teaching. Filgueira is a co-author of the report and former deputy minister of education of Uruguay.

Truffles Cooking Class

When: 9-10:30 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Wellness Center Kitchen

UCook is hosting a truffles cooking class that is free and open to all UM students. UCook meets every month and sponsors various cooking classes with local chefs throughout the year. UCook’s goal is to give members the cooking skills necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle after college, and the organization focuses on hosting cooking classes and other appreciative events.

October 30, 2017

Reporters

Zach Grissom


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
If 7-0 isn’t enough to make Canes fans happy, just look to Gators and Seminoles

There are so many reasons for Miami Hurricanes fans to enjoy this 7-0 record and quit fretting how l ...

Big game. At home. No matter -- Vegas still not loving the Hurricanes or FIU

Both Miami-Dade’s FBS college-affiliated football programs shine with records better than anticipate ...

UM defensive tackle RJ McIntosh named ACC Defensive Player of Week

Another week, another University of Miami Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week. The ACC anno ...

UM coach Mark Richt will ‘absolutely not’ apologize for winning

Mark Richt knew it was coming. On his weekly radio segment Monday with flagship station WQAM, the Mi ...

No. 13 Hokies to visit No. 9 UM as 2 1/2-point favorites in Coastal battle

The College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings will be released for the first time this season on Tues ...

Tropical Depression 18 - Advisory 1

The University is monitoring the storm. All classes, events, and clinical activities are operating o ...

New Leadership Team Moves the U Forward

Open house enables UM community to meet and mingle with new student and administrative leaders ...

Alma Mater, Stand Forever

Before The Great Miami Hurricane brought them together in 1926, she escaped Armenia on the back of a ...

UM Dedicates Game-Changing 3D Lab

New College of Engineering-Johnson & Johnson 3D Printing Center of Excellence Collaborative Labo ...

Infusing New Blood into a Shakespearean Classic

School of Communication alumni, students and faculty shoot an LGBT interracial vampire romance in Gr ...

Strantzali Honored as ACC Co-Player of the Week

As a result of her contribution to the Hurricanes' 2-0 weekend, University of Miami senior outs ...

Full WBB Slate to be Televised for First Time

The Miami women's basketball team announced Monday its television slate for the upcoming 2017-1 ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

McIntosh Named Defensive Lineman of the Week

Miami junior defensive lineman RJ McIntosh was among those recognized with weekly honors from the At ...

WBB Hosts Nova Southeastern in Exhibition Opener

The Miami women's basketball team is set to open its 2017-18 campaign with an exhibition contes ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching