Homecoming events calendar

Enchant the Spirit Homecoming Spirit Day: Enjoy DIY Halloween and magic crafts, a photo booth, food and live music from Patio Jams.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SC Patio.

Organized Cheer Competition: Various student organizations participate in the annual cheer competition, which showcases skits and dance performances. Organizations compete until one team wins.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at Lakeside Patio Stage.

A$AP Ferg and Cash Cash Concert: Jam to rapper A$AP Ferg and electronic music group Cash Cash at the annual HP Homecoming Concert on Thursday. Pick up your free student ticket in the UC Breezeway between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and stay tuned to HP’s event page for updates on meet and greet and floor pass opportunities.

When: Thursday, Nov. 2, doors open at 7 p.m. at the Watsco Center.

Hurricane Howl: Have fun with carnival games, eat great local fare from food trucks, take pictures at the photo booth and dance to live music, before and after the parade.

When: Friday, Nov. 3, 6-10 p.m. Food Trucks at Miller Circle.

Homecoming Parade: Hundreds of students, families, faculty and staff can see how organizations interpret the theme, “Magic in You” with floats, outfits and cheers.

When: Friday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. at Stanford Drive.

Boat Burning and Fireworks: Gather around the lake to take part in UM’s time-honored tradition. The sky will light up in green and orange before the annual boat burning takes place.

When: Friday, Nov. 3, 8:30 p.m. at Lake Osceola

Homecoming Game against Virginia Tech: Wear your most vibrant green and orange to cheer on the Canes as they play the No. 13 team and try to maintain their undefeated streak.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium