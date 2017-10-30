Halloween Haunts

Lincoln Road Parade: Watch hundreds of people strut down the outdoor mall in outlandish Halloween costumes to music by multiple live DJs. Take a break from walking and sit and sip on Halloween-themed cocktails at Sugar Factory. Their cocktail “Spooky Goblet” cocktail features candy snakes, lollipops, licorice and candy bracelets. Admission is free.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Road Mall, between Alton Road and Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

For more information: 305-389-3767; lincolnroadmall.com.

Halloween Costume Contest at Foxhole: The bar’s costume contest will award $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and a $250 bar tab for third place. DJs Tony G and Iron Lyon will keep the night going at the South Beach speakeasy. Admission is free.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach

For more information: 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com.

Nightmare on 23rd Street: Sport your spookiest costume as you walk down Wynwood’s colorful grafitti streets. The first 300 guests will receive free entry and a complimentary drink. Register for free entry at eventbrite.com.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: La Garage Wynwood, 127 NW 23rd St., Miami

For more information: 786-241-9318; facebook.com/LAGARAGEWYNWOOD.

HalloWyn: Head to Wynwood this Halloween for the “largest Halloween block party” at Mana Wynwood. There will be 20 local food trucks, themed cocktails, live DJs and a costume contest to show off your crazy ensemble for a cash prize. RSVP for a free drink at hallowynblockparty.com. Admission is free.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2250 NW Second Ave, Miami

Featured photo courtesy Pixabay user webandi.