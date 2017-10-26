Campus Life, Community, Football, News

Tailgates suspended on student lots, citing serious incidents before Syracuse game

On Wednesday, Dean of Students and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Ryan Holmes met with Greek organization leaders to announce major changes in tailgating procedures at Hard Rock Stadium for the rest of the season. A newsletter sent from Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Whitely later on Wednesday detail the changes, which include the suspension of student tailgates in lots 9 and 10, the two lots previously reserved for student organizations.

The official UM tailgate will be held at the UM Fan Zone sponsored by Student Government. All buses transporting UM students will be directed to that area. Student organizations that tailgate on Hard Rock Stadium property and “an environment conducive to unsafe behaviors” may be delivered a cease operation order, according to the newsletter.

Whitely said administrators decided to enact this policy after issuing warnings to certain student organizations and noticing continued disobedience.

“We have observed continuing unsafe behavior around alcohol and we are not going to put up with it,” Whitely said.

The Miami Hurricane is reaching out to administrators for more information about the Syracuse incidents and the new tailgate changes.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.

October 26, 2017

Reporters

Jackie Yang

Isabella Cueto

Isabella Cueto can be reached via email at editor@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @isabellacueto


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s O-line, led by tackle Kc McDermott, aiming for greatness

University of Miami senior left tackle Kc McDermott was asked this summer what he expected of himsel ...

Interceptions, jewelry and a lock-down good time had by UM cornerbacks

Miami Hurricanes sophomore cornerback Malek Young gets sick to his stomach and vomits before – or du ...

UM scores late in another heart-thumper to preserve victory over Syracuse

Either the Miami Hurricanes get a collective adrenaline rush from heart-palpitating fourth quarters, ...

Jim Larrañaga faced ACC media for first time since FBI probe. Here’s what he said.

Jim Larrañaga addressed reporters in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday at the annual Atlantic Coast Conf ...

UM’s clutch quarterback just got nominated for the Maxwell Award

Raise your hand if before the season began you thought University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier ...

UM Dedicates Game-Changing 3D Lab

New College of Engineering-Johnson & Johnson 3D Printing Center of Excellence Collaborative Labo ...

UM Filmmakers infuse new blood into a Shakespearean classic

School of Communication alumni, students and faculty shoot an LGBT interracial vampire romance in Gr ...

Emeritus Trustee and Alumnus M. Lee Pearce Passes Away

Dr. Pearce, described as “a tough and savvy investor,” was elected to UM’s Board of Trustees in 1993 ...

Scaling to New Heights

Master flautist Sir James Galway says that to become an accomplished musician, “practice your scales ...

The Power of Art

Univeristy of Miami’s Wynwood Art Gallery holds its annual faculty exhibition featuring thought-prov ...

Miami's Secondary Looks to Continue Growth at UNC

Malek Young, Michael Jackson and Jaquan Johnson are three leaders of Miami's emerging secondary ...

No. 8/8 Canes Focused on Finishing Strong at UNC

The unbeaten Hurricanes will look to keep their record unblemished this weekend at North Carolina. ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

Get To Know U: Hasani Knight

Get to Know U is a series that introduces the members of the Miami Hurricanes track and field and cr ...

2017 WBB Photo Day Gallery

Take a look at some of the best shots from the University of Miami women's basketball team ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching