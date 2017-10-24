Witches, drag queens at Flaming Classics film screening

The Flaming Classics, the Bill Cosford Cinema’s new program, ushered in Halloween with the theme “love is stronger than witchcraft.”

Founder of The Flaming Classics Juan Barquin and Cosford manager Trae Delellis host film nights focusing on feminine and queer analyses of movies.

The Flaming Classics, which Barquin described as a “two-person movement,” began in the summer, and each month the duo selects movies to fit a particular theme.

“The summer film series was called ‘Summer Beach Fest,'” Barquin said. “We had a back-to-school theme in August, and this entire month is Halloween themed.”

The Flaming Classics has already screened “Hocus Pocus” and the 1942 classic “I Married A Witch.”

The latter tells the story of Jennifer, a witch who comes back to life to haunt the descendant of her accuser – 250 years after being burned at the stake. Her plan goes awry when she falls in love with him.

The most unusual part of the screenings is the accompanying drag show. Each features a different drag queen and show.

Miami drag icon Shelley Novak transformed “I Married A Witch” into a song and dance number. Novak sang “When the Curtain Falls,” a classic by Bobby Darin.

The shows feature music by Barquin’s friend and Miami DJ Daniel Blair.

“This is my fourth time at one of the Flaming Classics screenings,” Blair said. “It brings awareness to the LGBTQ while also providing an entertaining and fun time.”

The Flaming Classic’s events are open to everyone.

“I found out about this performance online,” FIU student Ashley Fondon said. “I’ve only been to a drag queen show once, and I’m super excited to see what’s in store tonight.”

“I’ve never seen a drag show before – plus I love old movies – so tonight will be one for the books,” movie-goer Hugo Tores said.

The next Halloween screening will be “The Witches of Eastwick” on Oct. 22. To learn more about the Flaming Classics, check out the Cosford Cinema schedule at http://www.cosfordcinema.com/showtime-calendar.