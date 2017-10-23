Edge, Food

Pumpkin strudel perfect all season long

From candles to lattes, pumpkin dominates the fall season. Take a moment to appreciate the sweet and savory ingredient while it’s still in season with this easy pumpkin strudel recipe. It can be whipped up in minutes, and you may have most of these ingredients in your pantry. Go to your local grocery store or try one of the fun pumpkin patches nearby to get the main ingredient fresh.

If you want to visit a pumpkin patch near Coral Gables, here are two of the most famous plots:

1. Miami: 2807 SW 32nd Ave., Miami, Fla. 33133

2. Pinecrest: 8200 SW 104th St., Miami, Fla. 33156

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (12 oz.) pumpkin or one whole pumpkin
  • 1/2 or 1 cup sugar
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • A pinch each nutmeg, cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 box yellow or white cake mix
  • 1/2 stick butter or margarine

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. If you buy your own pumpkin, pierce the pumpkin all over with a sharp knife. Then, cut the pumpkin in half, and scoop out the seeds. Place the pumpkin cut-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for about 45 minutes (for a 5-pound pumpkin). Remove from the oven, scoop out the flesh and mash or purée in a food processor. Place purée in a sieve and put a plate on top to weigh it down. Set it over a bowl to catch the juice. Let the purée drain for 30 to 45 minutes, until thick. In a bowl, combine pumpkin purée, sugar, eggs, vanilla and spices. Mix. Pour into greased 9×9 pan. Sprinkle preferred amount of cake mix over the top. For a heavier crust, use more cake mix. Melt butter and pour over dry cake mix.

this is an image

Cake pan is placed in the oven with cake mix, pumpkin puree and butter. Photo credit: Alexandra Rothman

Bake for about 40 to 45 minutes, or until you can stick a toothpick in the center and it comes out clean. Can be served immediately, topped with whipped cream or ice cream.

this is an image

A finished pumpkin strudel is topped with whipped cream. The perfect for friends and family on Turkey Day. Photo credit: Alexandra Rothman

