Community, Edge

5 fun and easy Halloween costumes

Halloween prep time is flying by and you still don’t have a costume. These five costumes can be created with just a few items you probably have on hand already. If you can’t scare your friends, at least impress them with your effort.

1. Eddie Kaspbrak and Richie Tozier from “It” (2017)

If you plan to dress up as one of the characters from the blockbuster hit “It, stray away from Pennywise and focus on the duo of Eddie and Richie. The main characters are just as recognizable as the freaky clown, but more creative.

What you’ll need:

— Square glasses for Richie

— Gauze to create a cast for Eddie’s broken right hand. Don’t forget to add the special signature “Lover” instead of “Loser”

— Dirt/paint to add to shirt and jeans

it.png

2. Billy the Puppet from “Jigsaw

The eighth part of the famous horror franchise “Saw” comes out in theaters a couple days before Halloween. Use your basic makeup skills to scare your friends as this well-known character.

[Need an image here of what he looks like]

What you’ll need:

— White face powder or face paint

— Black mascara

— Black eyeliner to smudge on and under eyelids

— Red lipstick to draw spiral circles on cheeks and apply to lips

— Black and red contact lenses

Pair the signature makeup look with a Billy-inspired monochromatic outfit.

saw.png

3. Scooby-Doo Crew

Throw it back to one of the original ghost-busting squads by getting a group of friends together to dress up as the members of the “Scooby Doo” gang. You can also fly solo and dress up as just one of the crew members.

What you’ll need:

—Orange shirt and red skirt with big, chunky glasses for Velma’s outfit

—Purple dress and green scarf with a thick hair band for Daphne’s look

— Green shirt and brown pants with messy hair for Shaggy’s ensemble

—Blue pants and white shirt with a bright red or orange ascot for Fred’s signature look

daphne.png

4. Bellatrix Lestrange from the “Harry Potterseries

Each character from J.K. Rowling’s universe is a great choice for Halloween, but there’s something a bit more horrifying about Bellatrix that sets her apart, making it a perfect costume for this spooky holiday. Voldemort’s loyal servant is known for her creepy eyes and wild, curly hair.

What you’ll need:

— Long black, gothic-style dress, or a long high-waisted black skirt and shirt

—Curling iron and hairspray to create curls and volume

—White face powder

— Dark red or brown lipstick

— Necklace with a skull and a magic “wand”

harry potter.png

5. “Rick and Morty

Transforming into the main characters from this animated sitcom is a great, timely pop-culture reference.

What you’ll need:

— A yellow shirt, white shoes and blue jeans for Morty

— A doctor’s coat, brown jeans, a light blue shirt, a flask and a blue wig, or blue hair spray, for Rick

rick and morty.png

October 21, 2017

Reporters

Elina Katrin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
How will today’s weather forecast affect Syracuse? UM’s Manny Diaz discusses it.

After this past University of Miami football game, coach Mark Richt said the crowd came alive during ...

Jim Larrañaga’s lawyers: UM, coach to avoid bribery indictments

The attorneys for University of Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga expect indictments to be ...

Clash of the believers: Unbeaten UM takes on giant-slayer Syracuse

Few could have imagined this scenario coming into Saturday’s University of Miami football game at ho ...

Alex Cora on verge of becoming first ex-Hurricane to manage in majors

Alex Cora’s success hasn’t surprised Miami Hurricanes baseball coach Jim Morris. Cora, according to ...

A UM coach’s interesting theory on why Canes are the Comeback Kids; Canes notes

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Thursday: • Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has an interesting theor ...

The Power of Art

Univeristy of Miami’s Wynwood Art Gallery holds its annual faculty exhibition featuring thought-prov ...

Celebrating Innovation and Creativity in Our Nation's Capital

From a game simulating how whales navigate to a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the U showcased some of ...

Blues and Reds Game To Aid Research

A new mobile game called Blues and Reds, now available worldwide, aims to help researchers study int ...

A Global Pain Crisis

A major Lancet Commission report, a three-year project headed by UM’s Professor Felicia Knaul and co ...

CLaRO to Address Health Issues in High-Risk Latino Communities

With a $6.8 million NIH grant, the UM School of Nursing and Health Studies and FIU Robert Stempel Co ...

Strantzali Makes History as Miami Wins Third Straight

Behind a historic performance from senior Olga Strantzali, the University of Miami volleyball team b ...

Celebrating Perfection: Remembering the '87 National Champs

Thirty years ago, the 1987 Hurricanes achieved perfection. This weekend they are back where it all b ...

Coach Dennis Erickson to Host UMSHoF / Hurricane Club Golf Tournament

As a Hurricane Club member, you are invited to participate in the 25th Annual University of Miami Ha ...

W. Tennis Posts Six Wins to Open ITA Regionals

The Miami women's tennis team opened play Friday at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships Pr ...

Soccer Hosts Notre Dame on Senior Day

The Miami soccer team will conclude its 2017 home slate Sunday against Notre Dame and recognize its ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching