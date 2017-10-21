5 fun and easy Halloween costumes

Halloween prep time is flying by and you still don’t have a costume. These five costumes can be created with just a few items you probably have on hand already. If you can’t scare your friends, at least impress them with your effort.

1. Eddie Kaspbrak and Richie Tozier from “It” (2017)

If you plan to dress up as one of the characters from the blockbuster hit “It,“ stray away from Pennywise and focus on the duo of Eddie and Richie. The main characters are just as recognizable as the freaky clown, but more creative.

What you’ll need:

— Square glasses for Richie

— Gauze to create a cast for Eddie’s broken right hand. Don’t forget to add the special signature “Lover” instead of “Loser”

— Dirt/paint to add to shirt and jeans

2. Billy the Puppet from “Jigsaw“

The eighth part of the famous horror franchise “Saw” comes out in theaters a couple days before Halloween. Use your basic makeup skills to scare your friends as this well-known character.

What you’ll need:

— White face powder or face paint

— Black mascara

— Black eyeliner to smudge on and under eyelids

— Red lipstick to draw spiral circles on cheeks and apply to lips

— Black and red contact lenses

Pair the signature makeup look with a Billy-inspired monochromatic outfit.

3. Scooby-Doo Crew

Throw it back to one of the original ghost-busting squads by getting a group of friends together to dress up as the members of the “Scooby Doo” gang. You can also fly solo and dress up as just one of the crew members.

What you’ll need:

—Orange shirt and red skirt with big, chunky glasses for Velma’s outfit

—Purple dress and green scarf with a thick hair band for Daphne’s look

— Green shirt and brown pants with messy hair for Shaggy’s ensemble

—Blue pants and white shirt with a bright red or orange ascot for Fred’s signature look

4. Bellatrix Lestrange from the “Harry Potter” series

Each character from J.K. Rowling’s universe is a great choice for Halloween, but there’s something a bit more horrifying about Bellatrix that sets her apart, making it a perfect costume for this spooky holiday. Voldemort’s loyal servant is known for her creepy eyes and wild, curly hair.

What you’ll need:

— Long black, gothic-style dress, or a long high-waisted black skirt and shirt

—Curling iron and hairspray to create curls and volume

—White face powder

— Dark red or brown lipstick

— Necklace with a skull and a magic “wand”

5. “Rick and Morty“

Transforming into the main characters from this animated sitcom is a great, timely pop-culture reference.

What you’ll need:

— A yellow shirt, white shoes and blue jeans for Morty

— A doctor’s coat, brown jeans, a light blue shirt, a flask and a blue wig, or blue hair spray, for Rick