UM soccer drops match 3-0 to No. 4 Duke, remains winless in ACC

It’s just been that type of year for the Miami Hurricanes.

The Canes were shutout 3-0 by the dominating No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium Oct. 15. Miami has lost seven-straight games and is winless in ACC play, putting them at the bottom of the conference rankings.

Duke (14-1-0, 7-0-0 ACC) finished the match with 28 shots attempted, 11 of which were on goal, while Miami (4-9-0, 0-7-0 ACC) had zero.

Hurricanes redshirt junior goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce had a busy afternoon, completing eight saves. Blue Devils starting goalkeeper EJ Proctor and backup Brooke Heinsohn were almost completely unchallenged by the Canes.

The Hurricanes’ defense, led by junior Maisie Baker, held its own through the first half, despite the Blue Devils having the majority of possession. Consistent pressure from UM’s backline kept Duke in check, but the Blue Devils had the clear offensive edge, outshooting the Hurricanes 12-0 in the first 45 minutes.

It was a bad sign for things to come, and sure enough, the results came soon after.

In the second half, the Canes looked tired, and the Blue Devils quickly took advantage. This time not only did they find shot opportunities, they also found the back of the net.

Less than ten minutes into the half, Duke forward Imani Dorsey crossed the ball into the box where fellow forward Kayla McCoy tapped in an easy goal in the 52nd minute to put the Blue Devils up 1-0.

Just a few minutes later, Duke midfielder Rebecca Quinn, who was unchallenged by Miami’s defense, responded in the 58th with a shot from just outside the penalty box that hit straight into the right side of the goal.

Just like that, it was 2-0 Blue Devils, and the Hurricanes had no answer.

One of the Canes’ few scoring opportunities came inside the Blue Devil box, where sophomore midfielder Lexi Castellano missed a header off a Baker free kick in the 89th minute.

With a little over a minute left, defender Malinda Allen capitalized on a free kick from midfielder Olivia Erlbeck for Duke’s third goal.

Miami barely made it past a well-defended midfield and struggled to keep possession long enough to generate plays.

The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to 14 games – the longest in their history. This is the sixth time the Hurricanes have been shut out in conference play this season.

Miami is set to return home to Cobb Stadium for its next matchup against Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.