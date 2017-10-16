Edge, Music

Frost Symphonic Winds remix staple wind band compositions

Gusman Hall has seen countless Frost School of Music concerts and performances, but Frost Symphonic Winds’ “Inspirations” was perhaps the most distinct.

this is an image

Frost Symphonic Winds performs at Gusman Hall.

Transcending time and space, “Inspirations” aimed to create an unconventional sensory experience for the audience and musicians alike – incorporating lines and melodies across thousands of years and filtering it through the current outlook on classics.

Frost Symphonic Winds is comprised of students in the Frost school and offers a wide range of musical styles. This concert was their first of the season and the first of the “Inspirations” series, showcasing talented Frost student musicians, music majors and non-music majors alike.

As the lights dimmed and the audience grew quiet, professor and conductor J. Steven Moore stepped onto the podium and gave the downbeat for Michael Markowski’s “joyRiDE,” appropriately named for its adventurous and upbeat blend of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” and John Adam’s quirky and quick “Short Ride on a Fast Machine.”

“‘Inspirations’ was in essence a representation of what the UM community stands for: engaging in activities that transform our lives,” Moore said.

In between bouts of big, bold statements and familiar, inspired melodies, one oboe soloist stood out. Ariana Varvaro, a freshman majoring in music instrumental performance, created chillingly clear renditions of Holst’s and Chance’s oboe solos.

“[The solos] went well,” said Varvaro, a newcomer to Frost. “I felt good about them.”

Varvaro’s challenging solos resonated with many, as she had hoped they would.

Audience member Shari Drumond, who participated in the Winds’ standing ovation, commended the program for its variety.

“They had a great selection,” Drumond said. “This is definitely not my first concert, and it won’t be my last.”

Hearty applause filled the concert hall as musicians triumphantly shuffled their sheet music from Holst to Steven Bryant’s 2007 “Suite Dreams” and Ira Hearshen’s “Symphony on Themes of John Philip Sousa.”

Both Bryant and Hearshen sought to remix timeless wind band classics while paying homage to the original works of Holst and Sousa.

Guest director Chee Weng Yim stepped in to lead the talented group in closing off the concert with Ron Nelson’s tribute to the Middle Ages, “Medieval Suite,” and John Barnes Chance’s fluid “Variations on a Korean Folk Song.”

“Medieval Suite,” which drew from composers from the Middle Ages and Perotin’s dissonant and fanfare-like style, proved to be a refreshing addition to UM’s Frost School of Music repertoire. Chance’s motivation behind composing “Variations” can be traced back to his time serving in the U.S. Army in Korea – transformative event which he hallmarked with a composition.

The Winds carried the sound with utmost respect and vibrancy, ending the night and their first concert exciting the audience for what is to come this semester.

To learn more about the FSW, visit www.frost.miami.edu/about-us/ensembles/individual-ensembles/frost-symphonic-winds/index.html.

October 16, 2017

Reporters

Anastasiya Plotnikova


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Undefeated UM football is back in the national conversation

The Hurricanes have become part of college football’s national conversation, and the more wins they ...

Meet UM’s cool, calm ACC football Players of the Week

Kicker Michael Badgley will soon become the University of Miami’s all-time field goal leader. In the ...

‘Minor miracle’ could lead to major season for Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami coach Mark Richt called Darrell Langham’s amazing, 28-yard catch on fourth-and-1 ...

Darrell Langham one of several Hurricanes players coming of age

Darrell Langham is 6-4, but might as well be 8-4 — that’s how much he has grown in stature for the M ...

Langham is the hero again as UM rallies to defeat Ga. Tech in final seconds

The Miami Hurricanes have done it again. For the second week in a row, the Canes rallied to win in t ...

Celebrating Innovation and Creativity in Our Nation's Capital

From a game simulating how whales navigate to a tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, the U showcased some of ...

Blues and Reds Game To Aid Research

A new mobile game called Blues and Reds, now available worldwide, aims to help researchers study int ...

A Global Pain Crisis

A major Lancet Commission report, a three-year project headed by UM’s Professor Felicia Knaul and co ...

CLaRO to Address Health Issues in High-Risk Latino Communities

With a $6.8 million NIH grant, the UM School of Nursing and Health Studies and FIU Robert Stempel Co ...

Seafarers and Sagas

A summer 2017 excursion unlike any other united a group of University of Miami students and faculty ...

Football Legends Inducted into UM Ring of Honor

Hurricanes legends Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Warren Sapp and Sean Taylor were officially ad ...

Two Hurricanes Honored With Weekly ACC Awards

University of Miami wide receiver Darrell Langham and kicker Michael Badgley were among those recogn ...

Templeton Garners Second ACC Player of the Week Honor

University of Miami redshirt setter Haley Templeton was named ACC Player of the Week, the conference ...

Miami Advances at ITA Southeast Regional

Freshman Bojan Jankulovski highlighted Day 2 competition on Saturday for the University of Miami men ...

Kickoff at North Carolina Set for Noon on Oct. 28

The University of Miami's football game at North Carolina on Oct. 28 will kick off at noon ET o ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching