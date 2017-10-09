Opinion

Future of NCAA Men’s Basketball left uncertain in wake of scandal

With college basketball season right around the corner, some NCAA Men’s Basketball teams, including our very own Miami Hurricanes, have been in the spotlight, though the attention has been far from glamorous.

It is alleged several coaches organized the bribery of students through Adidas to steer top athletes into signing with particular schools, in the hopes that players will sign with Adidas once they go pro. Payments were also allegedly funneled to the families of players who committed to play at certain colleges that were partnered with the company.

There were reports that a student athlete was promised $150,000 to commit to a school that meets the description of the University of Miami, identified as “University-7” in initial reports. Details are still being investigated and no students have been named in the controversy.

As a sports-loving student, I was disappointed by the revelations. Not only do I enjoy watching college basketball, but I’m in love with all college sports. I’m a strong believer that college sports are simply better than professional sports.

You can see the drive in college athletes that you don’t often see in professional athletes. You see the desire to reach the big leagues through the sweat shed at every game, meet and tournament. College athletes have to work extra hard to become professionals, and many don’t make it.

So when a company funnels money to players to “motivate” them to commit to certain schools, it bothers me. In committing an act of bribery, you take the love and passion out of the game by adding dollar signs to an equation that should be based off merit. A player’s mindset can be impacted and they may end up not caring as much about a win or loss anymore since, in the back of their minds, they have the funds to support themselves for the time being.

Even if it’s just one player, chances are that player is a talented athlete who can change the direction of the team. Money can drive a wedge between team members if one player only focuses on himself.

It makes me upset to know that such a thing can happen in college sports and that certain individuals have been getting away with it.

The players and coaches directly involved have a legacy to uphold, and yet, they have served as a detrimental example to aspiring college athletes. Not only can this leave one questioning the future of the Miami Hurricanes but NCAA Men’s Basketball in its entirety.

Morgan Threatt is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism.

  1. Tom L says:
    October 12, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Morgan, Keep working on that journalism degree. Revelations and indictments of other teams are very different than allegations regarding Miami. If you know anything about Coach L over his 40 year career, he simply is not that person. What makes this worse is that Miami is alleged in the same fashion as Louisville and Pitino who, in fact, has a 40 year career of demonstrating he IS that person. When Coach L is cleared of any wrong-doing, make sure you write another post about how relieved you are about the newest revelations.

  2. Jose Conde says:
    October 10, 2017 at 6:49 PM

    “ALLEGED” is the big word here Morgan. You are a student and you should learn the meaning of that word well. Anyone NOT in the know would read your article to mean that UM and all of college basketball was closer to being guilty than is the case. Miami Coach L turned over all his telephone files ( an unprecedented act of integrity) to the investigators (though not to the not Florida Gators!). The university and he and most of the fan base that loves him is expecting a full exoneration. Personally I believe that a very wide net was cast by FBI to trawl in as much as could stick. That does not mean that the whole sport or all college sports are guilty or in jeopardy. There are alot of good people working and honest programs turning out not only great athletes but creating good young men and women.

