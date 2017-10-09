Opinion

Future of NCAA Men’s Basketball left uncertain in wake of scandal

With college basketball season right around the corner, some NCAA Men’s Basketball teams, including our very own Miami Hurricanes, have been in the spotlight, though the attention has been far from glamorous.

It is alleged several coaches organized the bribery of students through Adidas to steer top athletes into signing with particular schools, in the hopes that players will sign with Adidas once they go pro. Payments were also allegedly funneled to the families of players who committed to play at certain colleges that were partnered with the company.

There were reports that a student athlete was promised $150,000 to commit to a school that meets the description of the University of Miami, identified as “University-7” in initial reports. Details are still being investigated and no students have been named in the controversy.

As a sports-loving student, I was disappointed by the revelations. Not only do I enjoy watching college basketball, but I’m in love with all college sports. I’m a strong believer that college sports are simply better than professional sports.

You can see the drive in college athletes that you don’t often see in professional athletes. You see the desire to reach the big leagues through the sweat shed at every game, meet and tournament. College athletes have to work extra hard to become professionals, and many don’t make it.

So when a company funnels money to players to “motivate” them to commit to certain schools, it bothers me. In committing an act of bribery, you take the love and passion out of the game by adding dollar signs to an equation that should be based off merit. A player’s mindset can be impacted and they may end up not caring as much about a win or loss anymore since, in the back of their minds, they have the funds to support themselves for the time being.

Even if it’s just one player, chances are that player is a talented athlete who can change the direction of the team. Money can drive a wedge between team members if one player only focuses on himself.

It makes me upset to know that such a thing can happen in college sports and that certain individuals have been getting away with it.

The players and coaches directly involved have a legacy to uphold, and yet, they have served as a detrimental example to aspiring college athletes. Not only can this leave one questioning the future of the Miami Hurricanes but NCAA Men’s Basketball in its entirety.

Morgan Threatt is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism.

October 9, 2017

Reporters

Morgan Threatt


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM-FSU game ‘as much fun’ as Richt has had ‘in 33 years.’ But how are the injured guys?

The Miami Hurricanes might be rising in the rankings, but they just hope their players aren’t fallin ...

UM’s Braxton Berrios, who dominated against FSU, named ACC Receiver of the Week

Miami senior Braxton Berrios, who led the Hurricanes with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdo ...

UM running back Mark Walton to undergo season-ending surgery on ankle

The season is over for University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton. Walton, arguably the Hur ...

Miami Hurricanes rise in polls but could be without key starters

The Miami Hurricanes are on the rise again. After their thrilling 24-20 come-from-behind victory Sat ...

Miami snaps 7-year losing streak to FSU on touchdown with six seconds left

The curse is over. The streak is snapped. The Hurricanes can breathe again. After seven consecutive ...

UM Trustee Robert Mann Passes Away

Alumnus and WVUM co-founder’s influential gifts and service strengthened the U ...

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry, B.M. '06

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Hurricanes Sit in Fourth Place at the Betsy Rawls Invite

The University of Miami women's golf team opened play at the 2017 Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitati ...

Photo Gallery: Soccer vs. Boston College

A look at some of the top pictures from the University of Miami soccer team's match against Bos ...

Berrios Named ACC Receiver of the Week

Senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios captured Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week honors ...

Soccer Heads North to Syracuse

After its match at Syracuse was postponed due to Hurricane Irma, the Miami soccer team is now set to ...

Canes Win Thriller at Florida State, 24-20

It took 59 minutes and 54 seconds, but the Miami Hurricanes prevailed over the Florida State Seminol ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching