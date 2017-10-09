Opinion

Florida police take step in the right direction with autism training

umpd_car_police.png

File photo.

A North Miami police officer shot mental health therapist Charles Kinsey in an incident involving his autistic patient, who was playing with a toy the officer perceived to be a weapon only a little more than a year ago.

The officer is now facing two felony counts of attempted manslaughter and two misdemeanor counts of culpable negligence. Unfortunately, situations like these are anything but isolated.

Kinsey survived, but his story is one of many in the epidemic of mishandled police situations. A total of 748 people have been killed by law enforcement in 2017, according to the Washington Post. Some shootings are necessary, but far too many are not.

Criticism over the handling of the Kinsey situation led to a new state law which requires Florida police officers to participate in autism training to help them better identify characteristics and symptoms of autism spectrum disorder and properly respond to citizens displaying such symptoms.

According to the CDC, approximately one out of every 68 children in the United States has autism, so it is inevitable that law enforcement officers will encounter people with autism.

Autistic people already have difficulty communicating, so it should come as no shock that they may have even more difficulty in high-pressure situations, such as dealing with law enforcement. That situation should not cost them their lives. It is important that officers recognize this behavior and proceed with caution.

This new law is a great first step toward bettering the protocol of our law enforcement. However, extending this training to include other developmental disorders would be a positive second step to ensure all citizens are protected by the government and law enforcement to the fullest extent.

Jordan Lewis is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism.

October 9, 2017

Reporters

Jordan Lewis


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM-FSU game ‘as much fun’ as Richt has had ‘in 33 years.’ But how are the injured guys?

The Miami Hurricanes might be rising in the rankings, but they just hope their players aren’t fallin ...

UM’s Braxton Berrios, who dominated against FSU, named ACC Receiver of the Week

Miami senior Braxton Berrios, who led the Hurricanes with eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdo ...

UM running back Mark Walton to undergo season-ending surgery on ankle

The season is over for University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton. Walton, arguably the Hur ...

Miami Hurricanes rise in polls but could be without key starters

The Miami Hurricanes are on the rise again. After their thrilling 24-20 come-from-behind victory Sat ...

Miami snaps 7-year losing streak to FSU on touchdown with six seconds left

The curse is over. The streak is snapped. The Hurricanes can breathe again. After seven consecutive ...

UM Trustee Robert Mann Passes Away

Alumnus and WVUM co-founder’s influential gifts and service strengthened the U ...

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry, B.M. '06

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Berrios Named ACC Receiver of the Week

Senior wide receiver Braxton Berrios captured Atlantic Coast Conference Receiver of the Week honors ...

Soccer Heads North to Syracuse

After its match at Syracuse was postponed due to Hurricane Irma, the Miami soccer team is now set to ...

Canes Win Thriller at Florida State, 24-20

It took 59 minutes and 54 seconds, but the Miami Hurricanes prevailed over the Florida State Seminol ...

Kickoff vs. Syracuse Set for 3:30 PM on Oct. 21

The University of Miami's football game against Syracuse on Oct. 21 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.  ...

Miami Continues Ascent in Top-25 Rankings

Following a 24-20 win over Florida State Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, Miami climbed ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching