Dehumanizing the mentally ill is irresponsible

Similar headlines tend to pop up after every mass shooting: “Gun ownership not to blame, but mental illness,” or “Man who purchased 12 assault rifles also once had anxiety, kinda.”
If you’re not someone who has ever suffered from a mental illness, pretend for a moment. Sit and imagine that you have schizophrenia, depression or clinical anxiety. Now imagine there’s a gaggle of self-proclaimed pundits in the paper, on television and on Twitter, and all of them are demonizing you.
You are a danger to society. You need to be watched. We need to stop you from doing any more harm. It’s up to us, the “normal” people, to stand up and make sure that you, the sick person, don’t hurt anyone.
Mental illness affects 18.5 percent of American adults or approximately 60 million people, according to a 2017 study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In a culture chock-full of misinformation about mental health, we choose to ignore that only 3 to 5 percent of crimes in America are committed by those with serious mental illnesses, according to a 2013 study by the Department of Health and Human Services.
If this is the case, should mental illness really dominate such a significant portion of the gun violence debate?
The fatal flaw is the division that accompanies discussions about mental health. The concept of us versus them – that there is some innate conflict between those with mental disorders and those without them. This adds to the long list of reasons why people suffering from mental disorders often never receive the help they need and deserve – the help that many gun violence apologists seem to advocate.
Take a look around you – your family, your friends, your coworkers and your classmates. Some of them struggle with mental illnesses. If society threatens to dehumanize these people, strip them of their “normal” status, why would they ever tell anyone about the struggles they face? What reason would they have to speak up about how they are portrayed with regards to gun violence?
They deserve your respect, maybe even admiration. They live life either classified as “broken,” lost causes or ticking time bombs – all while enduring profound and often hidden mental suffering.
The battle to eradicate the mental health stigma is an uphill one. Speak about mental illnesses the same way one would a physical illness – openly and without apology. Listen to people with these conditions, and hand them the microphone on this issue. Take measures to separate the disorder and the person afflicted. Most importantly, show genuine empathy.
Make no mistake – America does need to comprehensively reform treatment for the mentally ill. But using this issue as a go-to deflection for the pervasive problems that plague America’s violent nature is not just disrespectful but downright irresponsible.
Whenever the next tragedy occurs, don’t ask yourself “Which mental disorder do they have?” Instead, ask “How can we stop this from happening?”
Jason Donnelly is a freshman majoring in instrumental performance.
Featured photo courtesy pixabay user wokandapix.
First of all, nobody is normal. Those who claim it are the first hypocrites. Any human being at any given time can snap if that person is placed under huge stress, a crisis, trauma or simply born that way. What we need is more education in our schools and tolerance.
How to stop violence? Better background checks to see if a person has a history of mental illness when trying to buy a weapon. U.S. doesn’t need to eliminate the Second Amendment, just tighten the laws on gun sales. Make it harder for people with a history of problems to get them. Plain and simple.
Americans are too aggressive. We need to do a 1-80 on our values and stop the violence. Because this also creates more people with mental illness down the road.
Other than education and changing our laws, it’s to change our way of thinking and to accept all into the fold. Whether they are free from mental illness or not, it’s all about the essence of humanity.
Good day! And thanks for the piece…