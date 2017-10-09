A pasta dish to make an Italian grandmother proud

Instead of limiting your Italian cuisine to Americanized pepperoni pizza, transport your tastebuds to the Italian countryside with a delicious pasta dish inspired by the wide range of meats, spices and vegetables found in the villages outside of Tuscany. With Italian classics such as mushrooms, white meat and a whole lot of garlic, you can create a restaurant-quality dish in only a few minutes.

You will need:

1 roasted chicken, deboned

1 package of mushrooms

1 red onion

Chicken stock

Stick of butter

Garlic clove

Dried basil seasoning

Dried oregano seasoning

Salt and pepper

Dried chili flakes (if you like it spicy)

1 package of pasta, any kind

1 cup half and half

Scoop of sour cream

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, sauté chopped red onion and garlic with butter over medium heat. Add chicken stock when pan starts to become dry. Wash and slice mushrooms. In a separate large pan, cook mushrooms over medium heat.

While the mushrooms cook, add basil, oregano, salt, pepper, pinch of chili flakes and a small amount of butter to the red onion mixture. Add deboned chicken and sir.

Boil water in a separate pan for the pasta. At about this time, the mushrooms should be cooked. Drain mushrooms in a strainer – they will be watery. Return drained mushrooms to large pan, and add contents from the chicken and onion pan to the mushroom pan.

Add pasta to boiling water. In a separate saucepan heat half and half and sour cream over medium to high heat. Stir until thickened. After pasta is cooked, strain. Add the half and half and sour cream mixture to the large pan. Mix the cream, chicken, and mushrooms together. In a large serving bowl or platter, mix pasta with the mushroom chicken. Enjoy!