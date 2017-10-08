Football, Sports

Canes star running back Mark Walton out for the year

One day after snapping the seven-game losing streak to the Florida State Seminoles, the No. 11 Miami Hurricanes have suffered some heartbreaking news.

Head Coach Mark Richt announced on his weekly teleconference that All-ACC running back Mark Walton will undergo surgery on his right ankle and will be out the remainder of the season.

Walton suffered the injury on a run in Saturday’s game against FSU and was carted off the field. This comes after two weeks of being bothered by a left ankle injury.

This comes as a major blow for the Canes, who lose their top running back who has rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns in just four games this season. He was averaging 107 yards rushing a game, ranking third in the ACC.

The surgery will be performed at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

Richt said the surgery will be performed “in the next couple of days.”

Walton, a junior, will be draft eligible after this season. With many NFL general managers viewing him as a top-three round talent, the injury raises the question on whether Walton has played his final game in a Miami Hurricanes’ uniform.

Walton was just five yards short of the 2000-yard career rushing mark at UM.

Miami now turns to sophomore Travis Homer to lead the ground game. He has been impressive in his short stints with the football this season, especially with Walton out of the game. Homer has rushed for 207 yards on 25 carries – a 8.3 yards per carry average.

“He’s done very well,” Richt said about Homer. “He’s done well as a runner and on special teams.”

