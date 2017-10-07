Sports, UM-FSU

UM v. FSU Live Blog

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (1-2, 1-1 ACC)

It’s finally that time. After Hurricane Irma postponed the Hurricanes’ original faceoff with the Seminoles scheduled for Sept. 16, the two rivals are set to battle it out at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Here is what you need to know…

Florida State delivers first punch – running back Jacques Patrick rushes for 34 yards untouched down the middle.

Miami recovers nicely – getting some good pressure on Florida State freshman quarterback James Blackman early to force fourth down. FSU chooses to punt. Punt falls inside the 5-yard line.

First possession for the Canes…not too pretty. Inside their own 5-yard line, Canes go three-and-out. Rosier almost picked off while feeling pressure in own end zone.

Safe to say the passion is there early in this rivalry matchup.

UM defensive lineman Kendrick Norton with the first sack of the ball game, catching Blackman by surprise. Miami forces fourth down – it gets the ball back on the 20.

Rosier completes his first pass, finding one of his favorite targets – tight end Christopher Herndon IV – for nine yards.

Rosier misses Herndon high on third-and-one, Hurricanes have yet to get a first down.

