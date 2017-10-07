Cover, Football, Sports, UM-FSU

No. 13 Miami Hurricanes defeat Florida State Seminoles for first time in eight years

The streak is broken, and in the most dramatic of ways.

What else can you expect from the UM-FSU rivalry?

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes have defeated the Florida State Seminoles 24-20 on a 23-yard game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Malik Rosier to receiver Darrell Langham on Saturday evening in Doak Campbell Stadium.

This gives the Hurricanes their first victory over the Seminoles in eight years.

Rosier had a bad first half – some might say a miserable first half – completing less than 50 percent of his passes and missing his targets every which way.

But all that matters is how you finish, and Rosier finished like the resilient quarterback that dominated the first three games of the season.

And he got a huge help from his senior receiver Braxton Berrios, who made every big play to keep his team ahead.

Berrios was the Hurricanes’ best player on the field on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, he called the losing streak “inexcusable.” He did something about it, racking up 90 yards on eight catches and scoring two touchdowns.

He also made the third-down catch that set up the game-winning touchdown. Without that catch, Miami would have had to make a lengthy field goal just to tie the game and bring it into overtime.

Clutch.

October 7, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez

Isaiah Kim-Martinez can be reached on Twitter at @isaiah_km.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
What food you should order if you want the Canes, ‘Noles or Gators to win

Everybody looks for an edge during college-affiliated football season, especially when it’s Universi ...

Some questions and answers from an FSU writer (and UM writer)

I invited Josh Mixon, who covers Florida State for the Daily Nole, to give some insight on today’s g ...

Favored Miami Hurricanes ready to end ‘inexcusable’ streak to FSU

For the Miami Hurricanes, seven is an unlucky number. But eight would be worse. As 13th-ranked Miami ...

Malik Rosier defies early opinion as first UM QB since 2003 to start career 4-0

Entering fall camp, fans gushed so much about heralded University of Miami newcomer N’Kosi Perry, th ...

UM at FSU football kickoff time, site, to remain same, official says

The game will go on as previously scheduled. The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles, in co ...

UM Trustee Robert Mann Passes Away

Alumnus and WVUM co-founder’s influential gifts and service strengthened the U ...

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry, B.M. '06

'Hamilton' star Joshua Henry on why kids in the audience bring him to tears ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

UM at Florida State: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch as the Hurricanes head to Tallahassee to face the rival Seminoles. ...

Dunlap and Langmo Capture Bedford Cup Doubles Title

Senior Christian Langmo and junior Dane Dunlap highlighted Day 3 competition at the 2017 Bedford Cup ...

Canes Volleyball Hosts ACC-Perfect Pitt Sunday

The University of Miami volleyball team returns to the James L. Knight Sports Complex Sunday to take ...

Women's Tennis Completes Run in California

The University of Miami women's tennis team completed its participation at the Riviera/ITA Wome ...

Doubles Teams Continue To Impress at the Bedford Cup

The University of Miami men's tennis team once again featured strong performances from its doub ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching