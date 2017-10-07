No. 13 Miami Hurricanes defeat Florida State Seminoles for first time in eight years

The streak is broken, and in the most dramatic of ways.

What else can you expect from the UM-FSU rivalry?

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes have defeated the Florida State Seminoles 24-20 on a 23-yard game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Malik Rosier to receiver Darrell Langham on Saturday evening in Doak Campbell Stadium.

This gives the Hurricanes their first victory over the Seminoles in eight years.

Rosier had a bad first half – some might say a miserable first half – completing less than 50 percent of his passes and missing his targets every which way.

But all that matters is how you finish, and Rosier finished like the resilient quarterback that dominated the first three games of the season.

And he got a huge help from his senior receiver Braxton Berrios, who made every big play to keep his team ahead.

Berrios was the Hurricanes’ best player on the field on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, he called the losing streak “inexcusable.” He did something about it, racking up 90 yards on eight catches and scoring two touchdowns.

He also made the third-down catch that set up the game-winning touchdown. Without that catch, Miami would have had to make a lengthy field goal just to tie the game and bring it into overtime.

Clutch.