V’s Take: My pal was in porn

Picture this – it was a Friday night, and I was having a nice night to myself. I was feeling kind of lonely, so I pulled up some “adult entertainment” to keep me company.

As I scrolled through some provocative webpages, a gorgeous guy caught my eye. He was sexy. He was cute. He was … in three of my classes freshman year?

I had been mentally undressing this boy since our first day of classes, so it was nice to have nothing left to the imagination.

Granted, this scene didn’t involve any hardcore humping or grinding. It was just a sensual solo scene.

Nonetheless I came to a realization – I actually kind of know and have interacted with someone who has been naked on camera for money.

Good for him. No shame.

This raised several questions – How much did he get paid? Why did he do it? Did he have fun? How many people were in the room when he did it? Was he provided a fluffer or did he have to act as his own? Was he cold? He looked cold.

One question, though, stood out from the rest – Has anyone else I know done porn? It’s not unlikely.

Everyone who goes to UM is pretty hot, and Miami is expensive. Why not go (or cum) on camera without clothes to make a quick buck? I’d definitely do it.

I was surprised to see this kid showing off his stuff, but I don’t blame him. I actually respect him. In the words of our savior, Missy Elliott, “Get that cash, if it’s nine to five or shakin’ ya ass.”

I think it’s important to respect his privacy, too. Even if I were close with him I would never ask him about the video. I’d never tell other people about it, and I’d never show it to anyone.

He made a decision to put himself out there to strangers, but that shouldn’t affect his relationships and friendships here at UM, and this decision shouldn’t affect his future, either.

It definitely will affect my imaginary future with this boy, though. After seeing what I lusted after for so long right in front of me, I’m not interested anymore.