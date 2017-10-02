Opinion

The NFL supports hatred toward America by kneeling during anthem

Watching NFL games on Sunday evenings in the living room is a relaxing way to mentally prepare for the work week. Football is a way to decompress and forget about our troubles. However, what we’ve seen recently is the NFL perpetuating a narrative that loving America is bad, especially with Trump as president.

The players and owners of the NFL decided to alienate patriotic Americans by supporting those who disrespect the national anthem to protest the country’s racial divides. Athletes, such as Colin Kaepernick, believe kneeling during the anthem is a way to show resistance toward a country that “oppresses black people.”

Players have the right to protest racism but should understand that doing so during the anthem will cause many viewers to turn off their televisions.

The NFL has fallen into the trap of blaming Trump instead of the corrupt government that fuels the organization. Instead of advocating for real change, players and owners are defying fans by not participating in one of the core traditions during sporting events.

Kneeling during the national anthem disregards the military and every other patriot in this great country. Soldiers who fought for our country are being disrespected by athletes who protest during our anthem that represents Americans’ great sacrifices and bravery in the name of freedom and democracy.

I do not think that anybody outside of the entertainment and sports industries would protest in this way, other than liberal activists.

If I can’t sing a song or fly the stars and stripes without being called a racist, what kind of society is this? One where people who can’t stand Trump kneel during the anthem to disrupt society? If this behavior continues, our country will be destroyed, decimated from the inside out by hate.

Ronald Reagan once called America “the shining city on a hill,” and we must make sure that light never goes out. With Donald Trump and others fighting for our future, that light is not going out but getting stronger, no matter what the media or NFL want you to think.

Joseph Krupar is a sophomore majoring in political science. Read Ryan Steinberg’s opposing view here.

Featured photo courtesy Flickr user thatedeguy

October 2, 2017

Reporters

Joseph Krupar


5 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “The NFL supports hatred toward America by kneeling during anthem”

  1. Aaron says:
    October 6, 2017 at 7:36 PM

    Great article, Joseph! I am happy to read this because it lets me know that within the safe space of UMiami in Coral Gables there are Americans who value our county’s history and what the flag and anthem both represent. Ironic that the protestors choose this three minute period of time to protest.. Our anthem speaks of the flag still flying during war of 1812 and our fight for freedoms from England and all that followed “taxes without representation”.. if those kneeling did so under the Union Jack of those days they would have been hung. Kinda reminds me of the homosexual agenda parading under the rainbow- God’s promise not to destroy the earth again..after destroying the preflood world for their moral decay.. the irony of defiance towards the very thing that represents freedom and safety. Glad you are on the Right Side.

  2. Rick says:
    October 5, 2017 at 5:18 PM

    You’re missing the entire point of the protest.

  3. Erica says:
    October 5, 2017 at 2:55 PM

    First, I’d like to say that while I, personally, would stand for the national anthem, I think players have every right to peacefully protest in such a manner. They have no intent to be disrespectful, and they have stated as such. They are simply trying to bring awareness to a major issue in this country. It certainly has gotten everyone’s attention; unfortunately, it only seems to bring out more hate and racism from the opposition. I find it far more disrespectful for someone to wear a flag as a bathing suit, pants (where they are literally sitting on the flag if they sit down), or other types of clothing, but I presume it is not one’s intent to be disrespectful when draping themselves in such apparel, is it?

    These protests started before Trump took office. Only recently was the kneeling done as a reaction to Trump’s comments. Also, I haven’t heard a single person call anyone racist for singing along to the national anthem or standing. I have, however, heard people use racist slurs and make ignorant, hateful comments towards those who decide to kneel during the national anthem.

    Do you stand and remove your hat while the national anthem plays on your television during sporting events? If you don’t, are you being disrespectful or unpatriotic? I doubt you view it as such, but I don’t see how not doing so is any less disrespectful than the players kneeling as a peaceful showing of unity.

  4. Mark says:
    October 3, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    When I’m not watching they can do whatever they want. That would be the best way to protest.

    I don’t care why they are protesting. I would rather go to work instead. Anything but that garbage. It isn’t my problem as much as Obama wants it to be. Deal with your own problems and don’t make them mine.

  5. Karl Gastesi says:
    October 3, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    Please let us know what would acceptable ways to protest would be. I mean, ways that would not interfere with your viewing pleasure.

    America is hard. It makes you work. As you sit on your couch with your snacks and your $400 DIRECTV NFL Sunday ticket, while attending one of the most expensive u iversiti a in the country, think about WHY people are protesting and not how you are being inconvenienced.

    God bless America, which I hope someday will recognize that all men are created equal. As of now, not so much.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Malik Rosier defies early opinion as first UM QB since 2003 to start career 4-0

Entering fall camp, fans gushed so much about heralded University of Miami newcomer N’Kosi Perry, th ...

UM at FSU football kickoff time, site, to remain same, official says

The game will go on as previously scheduled. The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles, in co ...

Two UM recruits choose other schools, FBI probe a factor

Two basketball recruits who were high on the University of Miami’s list committed to other schools o ...

Storm brewing? UM going with all-white ‘storm trooper’ unis at FSU

While officials from the University of Miami, Florida State and the Atlantic Coast Conference figure ...

UM, FSU on alert as new storm threatens Tallahassee and huge football game

Here we go again. The University of Miami and Florida State football programs had to reschedule thei ...

UM to Welcome Scholars from Hurricane Hit Areas

The University of Miami is offering professors and graduate students a place to continue their work. ...

Mapathon Aims to Aid Relief

Universities across the country are working on updating maps of disaster areas to speed relief effor ...

University of Miami Welcomes Class of 2021 Stamps Scholars

UM students awarded prestigious Stamps Scholarships. ...

Autism Experts and Community Members Work Together to Increase Access to Care

The University of Miami’s Center for Autism Related Disabilities (CARD) has joined a national team o ...

Millions Left in Dark After Irma

With power knocked out for millions of people throughout Florida after Hurricane Irma, does putting ...

UM at Florida State: Matchups to Watch

Here are three matchups to watch as the Hurricanes head to Tallahassee to face the rival Seminoles. ...

The Wait is Almost Over

In two days, the Hurricanes and Seminoles will renew their rivalry for the 62nd time since 1951. ...

Soccer Caps Homestand against Boston College

The Miami soccer team will play the last of three straight home matches Sunday at noon against Bosto ...

Lohan Tops No. 34 Johanson in California

The Miami women's tennis team's two representatives at the Riviera/ITA Women's All-Am ...

Hurricanes Open Day 1 Competition at the Bedford Cup

The University of Miami men's tennis team returned to action Thursday for Day 1 play at the 201 ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching