The NFL supports hatred toward America by kneeling during anthem

Watching NFL games on Sunday evenings in the living room is a relaxing way to mentally prepare for the work week. Football is a way to decompress and forget about our troubles. However, what we’ve seen recently is the NFL perpetuating a narrative that loving America is bad, especially with Trump as president.
The players and owners of the NFL decided to alienate patriotic Americans by supporting those who disrespect the national anthem to protest the country’s racial divides. Athletes, such as Colin Kaepernick, believe kneeling during the anthem is a way to show resistance toward a country that “oppresses black people.”
Players have the right to protest racism but should understand that doing so during the anthem will cause many viewers to turn off their televisions.
The NFL has fallen into the trap of blaming Trump instead of the corrupt government that fuels the organization. Instead of advocating for real change, players and owners are defying fans by not participating in one of the core traditions during sporting events.
Kneeling during the national anthem disregards the military and every other patriot in this great country. Soldiers who fought for our country are being disrespected by athletes who protest during our anthem that represents Americans’ great sacrifices and bravery in the name of freedom and democracy.
I do not think that anybody outside of the entertainment and sports industries would protest in this way, other than liberal activists.
If I can’t sing a song or fly the stars and stripes without being called a racist, what kind of society is this? One where people who can’t stand Trump kneel during the anthem to disrupt society? If this behavior continues, our country will be destroyed, decimated from the inside out by hate.
Ronald Reagan once called America “the shining city on a hill,” and we must make sure that light never goes out. With Donald Trump and others fighting for our future, that light is not going out but getting stronger, no matter what the media or NFL want you to think.
Joseph Krupar is a sophomore majoring in political science. Read Ryan Steinberg’s opposing view here.
Featured photo courtesy Flickr user thatedeguy
Great article, Joseph! I am happy to read this because it lets me know that within the safe space of UMiami in Coral Gables there are Americans who value our county’s history and what the flag and anthem both represent. Ironic that the protestors choose this three minute period of time to protest.. Our anthem speaks of the flag still flying during war of 1812 and our fight for freedoms from England and all that followed “taxes without representation”.. if those kneeling did so under the Union Jack of those days they would have been hung. Kinda reminds me of the homosexual agenda parading under the rainbow- God’s promise not to destroy the earth again..after destroying the preflood world for their moral decay.. the irony of defiance towards the very thing that represents freedom and safety. Glad you are on the Right Side.
You’re missing the entire point of the protest.
First, I’d like to say that while I, personally, would stand for the national anthem, I think players have every right to peacefully protest in such a manner. They have no intent to be disrespectful, and they have stated as such. They are simply trying to bring awareness to a major issue in this country. It certainly has gotten everyone’s attention; unfortunately, it only seems to bring out more hate and racism from the opposition. I find it far more disrespectful for someone to wear a flag as a bathing suit, pants (where they are literally sitting on the flag if they sit down), or other types of clothing, but I presume it is not one’s intent to be disrespectful when draping themselves in such apparel, is it?
These protests started before Trump took office. Only recently was the kneeling done as a reaction to Trump’s comments. Also, I haven’t heard a single person call anyone racist for singing along to the national anthem or standing. I have, however, heard people use racist slurs and make ignorant, hateful comments towards those who decide to kneel during the national anthem.
Do you stand and remove your hat while the national anthem plays on your television during sporting events? If you don’t, are you being disrespectful or unpatriotic? I doubt you view it as such, but I don’t see how not doing so is any less disrespectful than the players kneeling as a peaceful showing of unity.
When I’m not watching they can do whatever they want. That would be the best way to protest.
I don’t care why they are protesting. I would rather go to work instead. Anything but that garbage. It isn’t my problem as much as Obama wants it to be. Deal with your own problems and don’t make them mine.
Please let us know what would acceptable ways to protest would be. I mean, ways that would not interfere with your viewing pleasure.
America is hard. It makes you work. As you sit on your couch with your snacks and your $400 DIRECTV NFL Sunday ticket, while attending one of the most expensive u iversiti a in the country, think about WHY people are protesting and not how you are being inconvenienced.
God bless America, which I hope someday will recognize that all men are created equal. As of now, not so much.