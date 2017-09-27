University of Miami basketball program potentially linked to federal bribery charges

Almost a year after sanctions were lifted from the 2011 Nevin Shapiro scandal involving impermissible benefits, University of Miami athletics finds itself in the midst of another similar situation.

UM’s basketball program is linked to one of 10 people who were arrested on federal charges for bribing high school players on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing at Adidas, was arrested with charges of wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, Gatto reportedly paid $150,000 to one high school player, “Player-12,” in order to sway him to commit to play Division I basketball at one Florida university, “University-7.”

This unnamed university is likely Miami given the description in one section of the document called “Relevant Individuals and Entities.” It states “University-7” as “a private research university in Florida. With approximately 16,000 students and over 2,600 faculty members, it is one of the state’s largest universities. University-7 fields approximately 15 varsity sports teams in NCAA Division I competition, including men’s basketball.”

"Apparel Company" – Adidas… funneled $150,000 to "University-7" – Miami… To pay for commitment from "Player-12" – recruit pic.twitter.com/jBa1B6csQ3 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 26, 2017

UM would definitely fit that mold, but nothing yet is confirmed. Miami’s athletic department is sponsored by Adidas and has been since the two agreed to a 12-year, $90-million deal just two years ago.

“Player-12” is said to be a recruit in the 2018 class. Consensus five-star, top-15 recruit and potential Miami commit Nassir Little has been mentioned in the conversation.

Why?

Little has been linked to Jonathan Brad Augustine, one of the names specifically mentioned in the allegations. Augustine is the program director for the Adidas-sponsored “1 Family” AAU team, whom Little plays for.

This connection matters because it was reported that Gatto discussed funneling payments to “Player-12” to persuade the athlete away from “University-4,” a school sponsored by Nike. The idea was that if “Player-12” committed to an Adidas sponsored school, he would then sign with that company once he turns professional.

So, although the player has not been confirmed, Little matches the description.

Little had Miami in his final five choices for schools, along with Arizona, Duke, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. Since the scandal surfaced, Little announced on his Twitter page that he had reopened his commitment – meaning he will consider all offers outside his previous five – but took down the post moments later.

Nassir Little, No. 14 in class of 2018, announced he re-opened his commitment few moments ago. However, that tweet has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/AiTviM30lh — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) September 26, 2017

According to the FBI, an anonymous coach at “University-7,” who they call “Coach 3,” was also involved in the transfer of money. Gatto and the coach reportedly spoke two times on Aug. 6, 2017. The FBI says the coach was the one to organize and request the payment to the player.

Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga’s personal lawyer Stuart Grossman told the Palm Beach Post via email that these charges “do not apply” to Larrañaga, who is entering his seventh year at the position.

“Please be assured that our beloved coach is unaware of any impropriety on the part of UM basketball and does not know the identity of the unnamed, unidentified ‘Coach-3,’” Grossman said. “He looks forward to leading the Hurricanes to continued success.”

Miami assistant coach Jamal Brunt was one of the main coaches who recruited Little, but there has been no indication that he was at all involved in the payment.

No UM staffers or coaches have been officially charged or linked to the situation.

Miami Director of Athletics Blake James commented on the federal investigation, but did not confirm or deny any claims.

“The University of Miami is aware of the indictments handed down today by the Department of Justice involving several men’s college basketball programs, coaches, financial advisors, agents, and apparel executives,” James said. “As we are just learning the details, we cannot comment on the actions taken today by federal authorities. However, if requested, we will cooperate in any legal or NCAA review of the matter.”

Four of the 10 people arrested in the federal charge were assistant coaches for Division I basketball schools, including Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of the University of Arizona, Tony Bland of the University of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

BREAKING NEWS / NBC: The FBI has arrested several NCAA asst. basketball coaches in a corruption scheme. Presser @ 12n with U.S. Attorney — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 26, 2017

This situation is looking like it will have a major impact on UM’s 2018 recruiting class, as well as future ones.

A source close to an anonymous Miami recruit told The Miami Hurricane that the incident is a “big distraction” in regards to the player’s potential commitment.

THREAD: Source close to anonymous @CanesHoops recruit tells me incident today is "big distraction" in regards to their potential commitment. — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) September 26, 2017

It is likely he isn’t the only one feeling that way.

Fellow ACC powerhouse Louisville has already been notified it is under FBI investigation.

The FBI has been investigating this issue of the criminal use of money to influence athletes and coaches in the NCAA since 2015.

“The picture of college basketball painted by the charges is not a pretty one,” acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Coaches at some of the nation’s top programs taking cash bribes, managers and advisers circling blue-chip prospects like coyotes, and employees of a global sportswear company funneling cash to families of high school recruits.”

Agent on recruiting scandal: "This has been going on for 30 years. It's not like anyone came up with this. It's a systemic issue." — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

Kim’s strong words did not stop there.

“For the 10 charged men, the madness of college basketball went well beyond the Big Dance in March,” Kim said. “Month after month, the defendants exploited the hoop dreams of student-athletes around the country, allegedly treating them as little more than opportunities to enrich themselves through bribery and fraud schemes.”