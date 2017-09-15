Letters to the Editor, Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Suchlicki resignation embarrasses the University of Miami

Re: President Frenk meets with Cuban-American community

I used to think that intolerance of diverse political and social thought was confined to left-leaning college campuses such as UC Berkeley.

As a Cuban-American and UM alumnus, I am saddened to hear that such intolerance has now reached the University of Miami, specifically the Institute of Cuban and Cuban-American Studies (ICCAS).

How can it be that former director Jaime Suchlicki resigned primarily because he objected to partnerships and exchanges with Cuban educational institutions? Does it make any sense that an organization that seeks to learn about Cuba also avoids interaction with Cubans on the island?

Who can favor eliminating such exchanges except for a small group of Cuban-American hardliners who won’t admit that isolating Cuba and the Cuban people has produced dismal results? President Frenk appeasing these hardliners is yet another example of university administrators failing to support the ideals of free speech and association that form the core of our society and educational system.

The long road to a free and prosperous Cuba begins with opening minds on both sides of the Florida Straits. Cuban students and educators need exposure to the vigorous critical thinking that is the hallmark of the American university system. American students would benefit from knowing that daily life in Cuba is very far from the idealized world portrayed by Castro apologists in the media and entertainment business.

In the end, we all lose by not following through with the proposed exchanges with Cuban universities. The Suchlicki affair embarrassed me as a Cuban-American and alumnus of the University of Miami.

Ignacio Sosa is a graduate of the Class of 1978 who majored in finance.

Read more: Partnership with Cuban institutes is necessary for widening US-Cuban relations.

Photo courtesy Pixabay user dassel.

September 15, 2017

Reporters

The Miami Hurricane


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Jimmy Johnson says his Keys home looks like it was napalmed during Irma

Jimmy Johnson was is Los Angeles working his NFL on Fox gig as Hurricane Irma stormed through the Fl ...

UM to mobilize in Orlando and practice for Toledo at Disney complex

The Hurricanes are going to Disney World. But this trip will be mostly, if not all, business — which ...

Public viewing Friday for well-loved father of UM/NFL’s Deon Bush

With Hurricane Irma about to bear down on South Florida at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Gary Bush – a w ...

UM basketball teams ready to return after Hurricane Irma

The University of Miami men’s and women’s basketball teams relocated to Atlanta during Hurricane Irm ...

UM: 8 days and counting without practice. FSU: ‘back to normality’

The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes haven’t practiced since Sept. 5 and as of Wednesday had not announced a ...

Hurricane Irma - Advisories

The University of Miami continues the recovery effort from Hurricane Irma. ...

University Issues Statement on DACA

...

UM Earns 4-Star LGBTQ Rating for Campus Inclusivity

The Campus Pride Index has ranked UM a 4-star university, making it one of just 17 universities in t ...

Focus on the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

University of Miami hosts a panel discussion about the terrorist attack and remembers the victims fr ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

Men’s Cross Country Regionally Ranked

The Hurricanes appeared in the region rankings for the first time in program history after a strong ...

ACC Announces 2017-18 WBB League Slate

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2017-18 women's basketball conference schedule Thurs ...

Weber Selected Golfweek Preseason All-American

University of Miami junior golfer Dewi Weber was one of 30 players selected to the Golfweek Preseaso ...

Women's Tennis Trip to NC Cancelled

The University of Miami announced Wednesday afternoon that the women's tennis team will not par ...

Two Canes Open in ITA Singles Top 11

Sinead Lohan of the Miami women's tennis team opens the 2017-18 campaign eighth in the country ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching