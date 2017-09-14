Edge, Food, Hurricane

What’s open? Where to get food right now in Coral Gables

Kick cabin fever to the curb by going out to one of your favorite restaurants. Many in Coral Gables are now open and ready to serve food and provide the essentials: air conditioning and wi-fi.

Open restaurants:

  • El Palacio de los Jugos
  • Latin Cafe 2000
  • Ortanique on the Mile
  • Spring Chicken
  • Tap 42
  • Town Kitchen & Bar
  • Bulla Gastrobar
  • All South Florida Hooters Restaurant
  • Zucca
  • Bocas House
  • Shake Shack
  • The Local Craft Food & Drink
  • Sushi Maki
  • Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
  • Fritz & Franz Bierhaus
  • Pasion del Cielo
  • Versailles Restaurant
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Pollo Tropical
  • Canton’s
  • Caja Caliente
  • Enriquetas Sandwich Shop
  • The Seven Dials
  • Swine Southern Table & Bar
  • Panther Coffee Coconut Grove
  • Starbucks

Open supermarkets and pharmacies:

  • Milam’s Markets
  • Publix
  • Whole Foods
  • Walmart
  • 7-Eleven
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • Target
  • Navarro Pharmacy

Reporters

Shellie Frai


  1. Pat says:
    September 15, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    This is SOOOOOO helpful. This is one of the few indicators about whether electricity is on, if there is food, and where one might go. Thank you so much for this practical list of info.

