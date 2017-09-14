Edge, Food, Hurricane

What’s open? Where to get food right now in Coral Gables

Kick cabin fever to the curb by going out to one of your favorite restaurants. Many in Coral Gables are now open and ready to serve food and provide the essentials: air conditioning and wi-fi.

Open restaurants:

  • El Palacio de los Jugos
  • Latin Cafe 2000
  • Ortanique on the Mile
  • Spring Chicken
  • Tap 42
  • Town Kitchen & Bar
  • Bulla Gastrobar
  • All South Florida Hooters Restaurant
  • Zucca
  • Bocas House
  • Shake Shack
  • The Local Craft Food & Drink
  • Sushi Maki
  • Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar
  • Fritz & Franz Bierhaus
  • Pasion del Cielo
  • Versailles Restaurant
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Pollo Tropical
  • Canton’s
  • Caja Caliente
  • Enriquetas Sandwich Shop
  • The Seven Dials
  • Swine Southern Table & Bar
  • Panther Coffee Coconut Grove
  • Starbucks

Open supermarkets and pharmacies:

  • Milam’s Markets
  • Publix
  • Whole Foods
  • Walmart
  • 7-Eleven
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • Target
  • Navarro Pharmacy

September 14, 2017

Reporters

Shellie Frai


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM basketball teams ready to return after Hurricane Irma

The University of Miami men’s and women’s basketball teams relocated to Atlanta during Hurricane Irm ...

UM: 8 days and counting without practice. FSU: ‘back to normality’

The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes haven’t practiced since Sept. 5 and as of Wednesday had not announced a ...

There’s storybook end to season born to Irma. It’s up to Dolphins or UM write it

This is the beginning of one of those great sports stories -- the ones that are way beyond and bigge ...

UM updates football situation; Jeter mulls options; UM/Marlins notes

A six-pack of Canes and Marlins notes on a Tuesday: • UM athletic director Blake James offered a pos ...

Hard Rock Stadium and Dolphins’ Davie facility declared safe, sound after Irma

Hard Rock Stadium was not damaged structurally by Hurricane Irma and can now be used by its tenants, ...

Hurricane Irma - Advisories

The University of Miami continues the recovery effort from Hurricane Irma. ...

University Issues Statement on DACA

...

UM Earns 4-Star LGBTQ Rating for Campus Inclusivity

The Campus Pride Index has ranked UM a 4-star university, making it one of just 17 universities in t ...

Focus on the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

University of Miami hosts a panel discussion about the terrorist attack and remembers the victims fr ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

Weber Selected Golfweek Preseason All-American

University of Miami junior golfer Dewi Weber was one of 30 players selected to the Golfweek Preseaso ...

Women's Tennis Trip to NC Cancelled

The University of Miami announced Wednesday afternoon that the women's tennis team will not par ...

Two Canes Open in ITA Singles Top 11

Sinead Lohan of the Miami women's tennis team opens the 2017-18 campaign eighth in the country ...

Volleyball Cancels UM/FIU Invitational

The University of Miami volleyball team has canceled the UM/FIU Invitational, scheduled for Friday a ...

Kickoff vs. Toledo Set for 3:30 PM on Sept. 23

The #16/#15 Hurricanes will host Toledo at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium with broadcast ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching