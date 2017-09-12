Athletics, Football, Sports, UM-FSU

UM football confirms next game will be against Toledo on Sept. 23

After having to cancel one game and postpone two others because of Hurricane Irma, Miami Hurricanes football has officially announced that it will play Toledo at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.

This will be the Canes’ first game back since the season opener against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 2, and just their second game overall. It will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network.

On Sept. 6, UM announced it would be canceling all athletic events through at least Sept. 10, including its football matchup against Arkansas State scheduled for Sept. 9. It is still not clear when many UM sports will resume, but because of implications caused by Irma, Miami football has already postponed games against Florida State and Georgia Tech.

On Sept. 9, the ACC announced that UM will play FSU on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 14. Originally, the matchups were set for Sept. 16 and Oct. 12, respectively.

The game against the Seminoles was moved because of safety concerns, while the game against the Yellow Jackets was rescheduled in order to abide by the conference rules. The ACC Football scheduling parameter requires teams playing on Thursday nights to have equal or full rest – most college football games are played on Saturday on a week-to-week basis.

University of Miami classes are not set to begin until Sept. 18 at the earliest, and the campus is currently closed to students as school officials assess damages and what they call “major safety hazards.” They will determine when the environment is safe to open again and will proceed to then send out the “all clear” message.

Because of these uncertainties, it is not yet known when Miami will practice again. Director of Athletics Blake James says Thursday, Sept. 14, would be the earliest day he can see it happening. The Hurricanes last practiced on Sept. 5.

