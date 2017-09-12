Academics, News

No drastic changes in 2018 U.S. News ranking for UM, UF rises to best in state

The University of Miami remained relatively static in the 2018 U.S. News and World Report National University Rankings, released Tuesday. It fell two spots to No. 46 from its No. 44 ranking last year. The University of Florida, ranked No. 50 last year, has risen to No. 42 and is now the highest-ranked school in the state, a title that volleyed back and forth in recent years between the large public school and UM.

UM is in a six-way tie for the No. 46 spot, with Lehigh, UC Davis, Pepperdine, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Villanova University. Due to the compressed nature of the numeric rankings, UM’s two-rank drop is not indicative of significant change.

U.S. News evaluates schools on graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation among academics and counselors, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and alumni giving rate. There have been no major changes in methodology since last year.

In other listings by U.S. News, UM was ranked as the 18th-best college for veterans and the 59th-best college for value. The full Best Colleges rankings can be found on the U.S. News website.

September 12, 2017

Reporters

Jackie Yang


