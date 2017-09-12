Uncategorized

First look: Irma damage around Coral Gables, RSMAS campuses 

Downed trees, fallen power lines and blocked roadways were among some of the hazards around the University of Miami campus Tuesday afternoon as TMH reporters surveyed the damage from Hurricane Irma.

Reporters tried to access the Coral Gables and RSMAS campuses but were denied access because of safety concerns. In a storm advisory, university officials said the campuses are inaccessible because of “substantial infrastructure and power issues, as well as significant tree damage and debris.”

Fallen branches litter the lawn near the main entrance to UM’s campus. Much of the damage visible around the perimeter of campus consisted of fallen trees.

Students and faculty who parked their cars in the Pavia, Merrick and Mahoney/Pearson garages for the storm were allowed to retrieve them beginning Tuesday morning. No one else was permitted to access the Coral Gables campus.

Much of the UM campus and surrounding neighborhoods were without power and working traffic lights Tuesday afternoon, but power was restored to some of the area by Tuesday night.

San Amaro drive is blocked by a UMPD officer, who said the road was closed because it was blocked by debris. The road reopened by Tuesday evening.

A damaged traffic light dangles above the street, blocking one lane of traffic at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Boulevard and San Amaro Drive.

Granada Boulevard, adjacent to the Coral Gables campus, is blocked by a downed tree Tuesday afternoon. Cars were able to get around the tree by driving on the grass and sidewalk before the tree was cleared.

The Red Lot near the School of Communication and Panhellenic building remains closed, blocked by debris from fallen trees.

The Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science campus on Key Biscayne sustained some flooding damage, according to a security officer, but he said the damage was not as severe as administrators feared it could have been.

A fallen palm tree was the only damage to the RSMAS campus visible from the outside, but a security officer says the campus experienced additional damage inside.

September 12, 2017

Reporters

Tommy Fletcher

Tommy Fletcher can be reached via email at multimedia@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter @_tommyfletcher.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
There’s storybook end to season born to Irma. It’s up to Dolphins or UM write it

This is the beginning of one of those great sports stories -- the ones that are way beyond and bigge ...

UM updates football situation; Jeter mulls options; UM/Marlins notes

A six-pack of Canes and Marlins notes on a Tuesday: • UM athletic director Blake James offered a pos ...

Hard Rock Stadium and Dolphins’ Davie facility declared safe, sound after Irma

Hard Rock Stadium was not damaged structurally by Hurricane Irma and can now be used by its tenants, ...

ACC reschedules UM and FSU football game — and Ga Tech at UM

The 16th-ranked Miami Hurricanes and No. 10 Florida State officially won’t be playing each other thi ...

Life’s tumult can make games seem small, but sports helps us regain our balance, normalcy

Perhaps this has occurred to you, too: Everywhere you look, the world is going insane. Granted, this ...

Hurricane Irma - Advisories

The University of Miami continues the recovery effort from Hurricane Irma. ...

University Issues Statement on DACA

...

UM Earns 4-Star LGBTQ Rating for Campus Inclusivity

The Campus Pride Index has ranked UM a 4-star university, making it one of just 17 universities in t ...

Focus on the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

University of Miami hosts a panel discussion about the terrorist attack and remembers the victims fr ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

Weber Selected Golfweek Preseason All-American

University of Miami junior golfer Dewi Weber was one of 30 players selected to the Golfweek Preseaso ...

Two Canes Open in ITA Singles Top 11

Sinead Lohan of the Miami women's tennis team opens the 2017-18 campaign eighth in the country ...

Volleyball Cancels UM/FIU Invitational

The University of Miami volleyball team has canceled the UM/FIU Invitational, scheduled for Friday a ...

Kickoff vs. Toledo Set for 3:30 PM on Sept. 23

The #16/#15 Hurricanes will host Toledo at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium with broadcast ...

Recruiting Class Ranked No. 8 by Baseball America

The University of Miami's 2017 recruiting class was ranked the eighth-best nationwide by Baseba ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching