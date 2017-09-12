First look: Irma damage around Coral Gables, RSMAS campuses 

Downed trees, fallen power lines and blocked roadways were among some of the hazards around the University of Miami campus Tuesday afternoon as TMH reporters surveyed the damage from Hurricane Irma.

Reporters tried to access the Coral Gables and RSMAS campuses but were denied access because of safety concerns. In a storm advisory, university officials said the campuses are inaccessible because of “substantial infrastructure and power issues, as well as significant tree damage and debris.”