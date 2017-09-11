Opinion

Student Government President’s letter on Hurricane Irma and aftermath

Adrian-mug-773x1024.jpg

Adrian Nuñez

This past weekend, Hurricane Irma brought significant weather across the University of Miami and its surrounding communities. In the aftermath, we have found extensive debris across campus and we have experienced power outages, but one thing remains certain: The University of Miami leadership was prepared for whatever Hurricane Irma would bring to Coral Gables.

We must be appreciative of our leadership for ensuring that all members of our community from students to our faculty and staff on all campuses were safe before, during and after Hurricane Irma. President Frenk has actively sent a consistent message of caution, safety and restoration to our community, exhibiting the tenacity and resilience of the UM culture.

It goes without saying that we must be grateful for our Division of Student Affairs, under the leadership of Dr. Patricia A. Whitely. Through her direction, our Hurricane Hotline has consistently been staffed for questions, and our students who remained on campus have remained safe during the storm. In coordination with the rest of Senior Leadership, canceling classes last week gave students ample time to coordinate a safe location with family or friends to remain safe throughout the storm, and those who left the South Florida area were able to safely get shuttled to the airport in partnership with Parking & Transportation.

In addition, our Facilities Management team and UMPD have been integral forces in the safety of our campus and our students. From securing buildings prior to the storms arrival to assessing the damage that Hurricane Irma has brought to our University, these departments have made an unwavering commitment to our safety.

The true testament to our smooth Hurricane Irma process ultimately comes down to our Office of Emergency Management. With Director, Matthew Shpiner leading the way, the coordinated decisions and messaging to our UM community have been proactive and have functioned like a well-oiled machine.

As Matthew Shpiner said today “Even after the storm, the sun comes out;” we as Hurricanes will come back stronger than ever. In the classroom, in our research labs, and on the field, we will succeed because as ‘Canes, that is what we do. We are eternally grateful and appreciative to the action, effort, and consideration that our University took to maintain safety and security through this challenging time.

Our University of Miami resources continue to be available. You can call the Hurricane Hotline at 1-800-227-0354 with questions about our recovery; the Counseling Center After Hours Hotline remains active at (305) 284-5511 to talk to someone and process your experiences. Be sure to continue following @UMiamiENN on social media or Miami.edu for the most current updates.

It’s Great To Be A Miami Hurricane,

Adrian Nuñez

President, Student Government

September 11, 2017

Reporters

Adrian Nuñez


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
ACC reschedules UM and FSU football game — and Ga Tech at UM

The 16th-ranked Miami Hurricanes and No. 10 Florida State officially won’t be playing each other thi ...

Life’s tumult can make games seem small, but sports helps us regain our balance, normalcy

Perhaps this has occurred to you, too: Everywhere you look, the world is going insane. Granted, this ...

Hurricane Irma: The week that sports yielded to real life in South Florida

1. IRMA: Massive hurricane messes with lives (and sports): Sports yields to real life in South Flori ...

CBS analyst Neuheisel ‘suspicious’ of UM’s motive for canceling football game

With one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in history about to bear down on South Florida, leavin ...

Arkansas State AD offered UM football a Friday option. UM declined

Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir, a former high-level athletic department official for ...

Hurricane Irma - Advisories

The University of Miami continues to closely monitor Hurricane Irma. ...

University Issues Statement on DACA

...

UM Earns 4-Star LGBTQ Rating for Campus Inclusivity

The Campus Pride Index has ranked UM a 4-star university, making it one of just 17 universities in t ...

Focus on the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

University of Miami hosts a panel discussion about the terrorist attack and remembers the victims fr ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

Kickoff vs. Toledo Set for 3:30 PM on Sept. 23

The #16/#15 Hurricanes will host Toledo at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium with broadcast ...

ACC Announces Football Scheduling Changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that two conference fo ...

ACC Announces 2017-18 Basketball Schedule

The University of Miami men's basketball team will play nine nationally-televised games and hos ...

UM Athletic Contests Canceled for this Weekend

Miami Athletics announced today the cancellation of all weekend athletic contests as Hurricane Irma ...

Miami to Face Alabama in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

For the first time in 28 years, Miami and Alabama will face off on the gridiron in the 2021 Chick-fi ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching