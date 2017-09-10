Pippin rehearsals get postponed

In light of Hurricane Irma and all University of Miami campuses shutting down starting Sept. 5, clubs and organizations had to postpone their meetings and rehearsals.

On a campus of nearly 16,000 students and 270 clubs and organizations, moving this many plans was no easy feat.

When it came to postponing rehearsals for the Ring Theatre’s upcoming play, “Pippin,” not only was production halted but the sets and costume-making had to stop as well.

“We assume most of our students have left,” Chairman of the Department of Theatre Arts Stephen Di Benedetto said. “We have canceled rehearsals until university operations begin again … We have certainly lost time building the sets and costumes.”

The delay has everyone wondering if the show will be ready by opening night Sept. 28. Benedetto said the department must wait and see how long production is delayed before deciding.

Benedetto said he remains confident. As they say in theater, Benedetto insists “the show must go on.”