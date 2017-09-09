Hurricane Irma Liveblog

Hurricane Irma is expected to make a turn toward Florida in the next 24 to 48 hours. The size and strength of the storm drove the largest evacuation in the state’s history. Thousands of residents are in shelters. Even more left the state entirely.

Most of our reporters and staff at The Miami Hurricane left South Florida, but five of us stayed down here. We’ve bought our cases of water and been compulsively watching local news, and we’ll be reporting our observations on this live blog, starting Saturday, Sept. 9.

Isabella Cueto, 9:58 a.m., Miami, FL: Here’s a great read I came across yesterday. It talks about how Florida (particularly South Florida) was a human-made goldmine, and how that could come back to bite us with Hurricane Irma.

More good reads while waiting out Irma:

Poor in Miami: Hoping to ride out Irma on bread and cans of tuna

These holy scrolls survived the Holocaust. Now, Hurricane Irma is coming

Flamingos in the men’s room: How zoos and aquariums handle hurricanes

How to make a meal with all that hurricane food and no power

Follow me on Twitter @isabellacueto

Jackie Yang, 1:09 p.m., Tampa, FL: Blogging from my bedroom desk in Tampa. This summer, the Washington Post did this gripping long feature on how the Tampa Bay area would cope with a major hurricane, and it seems uncanny that just six weeks later we find ourselves in Irma’s direct path. I think that a lot of the Gulf Coast feels a little blindsided by the turn in yesterday night’s and this morning’s NHC updates, since just a few days ago we were evacuating Miami to come to Tampa.

Luckily, I’m located inland, so the effects of storm surge shouldn’t be as severe as they will be along the bay and in coastal areas like St. Petersburg and Clearwater, but time and supplies are running out.

Only a few of the houses in our neighborhood are boarded up at this point – we woke up at 5:30 this morning to go to Lowe’s in search of any remaining plywood, only to hear that last night’s delivery truck was canceled. Home Depot is closed. People have waited somewhere around three hours for the chance of getting sandbags, but sand is almost out now as well. Some families started evacuating last night. We’re all waiting with bated breath here, trying to secure our house through whatever means possible. The biggest takeaway for me as a Floridian is to really be prepared in pre-hurricane season.

There’s definitely a tendency for us to be in denial – especially in the Tampa area, where the last major hurricane hit in 1921 – that’s before our school even existed! After this hurricane season, I think we’re definitely going to install tracks for hurricane shutters in the future. I sincerely hope that everyone near the bay and the coast evacuated or have safe shelter.

Tommy Fletcher, 2:22 p.m., Miami, FL: I’m riding out the storm at my apartment, about three miles north of UM’s campus. So far, it doesn’t seem like we’re being hit by Irma as hard as some other areas of Miami-Dade County. Thankfully, I still have power unlike the almost 26,000 people in Miami-Dade that FPL says are without power.

Despite living in Evacuation Zone C – which has been under a mandatory evacuation order since early yesterday – it doesn’t seem like many people have left my building. Our building manager asked everyone who is staying to put a sign on their door with how many people are inside, and there’s plenty of signs hanging on doors on my floor. The only inkling that we’re about to experience the effects of a major hurricane is the elevators, which have been shut off in case we lose power.

I went to the Publix down the street yesterday to get some last minute supplies and it was like shopping on a normal busy day – shelves were pretty well stocked, the bakery was making fresh bread and I was able to get a few gallons of water to add to my stockpile.

As I sit in my room, waiting for the storm to pass and switching between rolling local news coverage of Irma and Criminal Minds on Netflix, I’ve eaten almost a whole loaf of Italian bread that I got from Publix yesterday. I suspect the other one will be gone by tonight.

Follow me on Twitter @_tommyfletcher

Isabella Cueto, 4:33 p.m., Miami: So far the weather has been pretty mild on my end, about 5 minutes from the Coral Gables campus. There have been bursts of heavy wind and rain, but nothing too serious. A few minutes ago, we got a call from Florida Power & Light and then, on cue, the lights started flickering.

Hopefully our electricity holds on for a while longer. We have a good stockpile of water and snacks at my house, as well as flashlights. And we have a thermos full of café con leche because…Miami. Everyone is still holding on hope that Hurricane Irma keep steering to the west, but that doesn’t mean we’ll miss hurricane-force winds (they extend out about 70 miles from the center of the storm).

Emily Dulohery, 5:43 p.m., Miami: Having grown up in land-locked Kansas, I severely underestimated how much of a threat this storm posed until approximately ten minutes after the evacuation order from UM. My original plan was to stay on campus, in my small but familiar dorm room, and live off of peanut butter and instant oatmeal until the windows shattered and ended my Netflix binge.

When we evacuated I switched to Plan B: take a bus to Orlando, where a friend would pick me up and drive me to her family home. Plans C-Z when my bus was cancelled after an hour of waiting in front of the Holiday Inn it never arrived at: avoid crowded, shower-less shelters if at all possible.

So I write this from Tommy’s apartment (what a lifesaver), where I have been sitting in approximately the same spot all day, fielding concerned texts and Facebook messages from family and occasionally glancing out the windows. I can hear wind whistling outside the walls, and there have been intermittent blasts of rain all day, but the conditions haven’t spurred me to panic yet. Irma’s recent downgrade to a Category 3 hurricane may also be contributing to the confidence I’m feeling in our safety here, though predictions of five- to seven-foot storm surges just down US-1 leave me wondering how much of our campus will be intact come Monday morning. In the meantime, though, I’m going to enjoy the pounds of pasta we’ll be eating for dinner and just hope the windows don’t crack.

Tommy Fletcher, 7:29 p.m., Miami: We had a nice break in the weather about a half hour ago – the wind and rain died down and it seemed like a normal Saturday night in Miami. Since then, though, the weather has deteriorated quite a bit.

Emily and I are sitting at the kitchen counter, listening to the sound of the wind driving the rain against my apartment’s sliding glass balcony door. In the background the TV is on, where NBC 6’s John Morales has been trying to juggle coverage of at least four tornado warnings to our north and south for the past 40 minutes.

As of now, we still have power and internet here (knock on wood)… probably because the line feeding my building is underground.

You can definitely tell that Irma is coming, but we’re ready for the worst of it. We gorged ourselves on three pounds of pasta and bread (we have leftover pasta, but that second loaf of bread is completely gone).

Amanda Herrera, 7:28 p.m. (Central Time), Appleton, WI: Nearly 24 hours after leaving Miami, I am home. Wisconsin isn’t exactly known for going through hurricanes. So, I’ll be the first to admit, I underestimated the impact Hurricane Irma could have on the city I’ve come to love.

I initially intended to ride out the storm with my friends in Miami. However, as the storm got closer, I realized maybe it wasn’t the best idea for me. On Wednesday, I scrambled all day to find a flight home. I was desperate. After spending the majority of the day searching through Expedia, Orbitz, Google Flights, etc. I finally found one. It was the last seat on a flight to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Though it’s over four and a half hours away from my parents’ home, I booked it. Luckily, one of my closest friends lives there and agreed to pick me up.

Though I was momentarily relieved to have an escape route out of Florida, there was one problem. The flight I booked left from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) at 4:12 p.m. Friday. By Thursday morning, flights were being cancelled leaving out of Miami International Airport (MIA) and FLL.

Luckily, I was on one of the last flights to be allowed out of FLL on Friday after waiting for three hours to check-in and go through TSA. Oh, and an hour delay. I just made it. I missed my connection from Detroit to Minneapolis. But I was just happy to be back in the Midwest and away from danger. Today, I rebooked a flight to the Twin Cities and made it by 9 a.m. My friend picked me up and we drove for five hours to Appleton, Wisconsin.

As I sit here on my bed, I can’t help but feel incredibly blessed. I’m incredibly blessed to have made it out along with the majority of my friends and loved ones. However, there are still some friends left in Irma’s path. I don’t know what they or my second home, Miami, will be going through in the next 24 hours. However, I do know that my friends are strong. Miami is strong. I plan to spend the rest of my weekend checking in on my friends, watching hurricane coverage religiously and hoping for the best.