FSU and Georgia Tech football games rescheduled

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that two conference football games will be rescheduled due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma: the FSU away game has been pushed back three weeks to Saturday, Oct. 7, and Georgia Tech at Miami has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As important as football is to all of us, these kinds of events provide perspective when you’re talking about life-threatening events and the aftermath ramifications.

The much-anticipated UM-FSU rivalry game, along with the school-sponsored away trip for 85 students, was originally scheduled for next weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tallahassee is also expected to be affected by Hurricane Irma later this week.

The Georgia Tech game in Miami was originally scheduled for two days earlier, on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Earlier this week, the Miami game at Arkansas State for this weekend was canceled. Due to a lack of mutual open weekends, the non-conference game will not be rescheduled this season.

Featured photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.