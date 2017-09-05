With Hurricane Irma fast approaching, status of Miami football not yet decided

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm with winds reaching speeds of over 175 miles per hour. With a rising chance that the storm will hit South Florida, Miami Hurricanes football has begun its preparations barring the worst case scenario.

While weekend volleyball, cross country, and soccer matchups have been cancelled, a decision has not yet been made on the status of Saturday’s football matchup against Arkansas State or the team’s travel plans.

“We are monitoring Hurricane Irma, and right now it is too early to make any determination in regards to our scheduled events this week,” UM Athletic Director Blake James said. “We are working through all possible scenarios, and obviously any decision we make will be in the best interests, safety and well-being of our staff, coaches, student-athletes and their families.”

The Canes practiced today on a normal schedule, but afterward, players and coaches were all asked about the implications of Irma.

“I’m going to meet with Blake James right after this press conference, actually, to try and figure out what some of the plans could be,” said Richt, who went through a hurricane of his own during his playing career at UM. “I read his statement – everything is going to be predicated on player safety, both as we travel and what’s happening back here while we’re gone. I just don’t know the answer to any kind of travel plans…right now, everything is on ‘go.’ But with this storm coming and the direction it looks like it’s taking, it’s certainly a possibility it comes here, so we’ll have to figure out what’s best.”

The players all echoed that they are treating the schedule as normal until official changes are made.

“Obviously, I want everybody to be safe, especially my family, but as of right now we are still planning on traveling up there to play our game, so that’s what I have to focus on,” said sophomore defensive end Joe Jackson, who is from Homestead, Florida.

“All you can do is try to lock in and focus,” offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said. “Obviously, we have some plans for our families, and we will make sure we do a good job at keeping them safe so we are not worried at where they are, which is a huge deal. We make football really important, but lives are definitely more important than football. Sometimes we as coaches and players get caught up in this bubble, but there is a lot of stuff outside of it which is more important. Obviously, we can’t control what happens with the weather; we control our minds, our attitudes and our efforts. Let the rest happen.”