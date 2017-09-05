Cover, Environment, International, National News, News

Classes cancelled as Hurricane Irma approaches Miami

UPDATE, 1:50 p.m., Sept. 5, 2017: Classes are cancelled on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on the Coral Gables campus and the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science campus, according to a university alert sent out around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The decision was made after a meeting of university officials this afternoon. Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Whitely said the university is taking a “prudent course of action and allowing students time to travel home.”

Many students have already booked flights and made other travel arrangements to leave Miami.

The university will also begin shuttering and sandbagging the campus starting tomorrow. The Canes Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is a network of student volunteers trained to respond to emergency situations on campus, will be mobilized if need be, but it has not been yet. The CERT hotline is activated and will open until 8 p.m. tonight and starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning to answer any questions students may have.

Whitely said the university is at least 72 hours away from making a decision about whether or not to evacuate campus. However, Whitely said, she has “full confidence” that the university could house and feed students.

The dining halls will remain open unless the winds become too powerful for students to be walking around, in which case prepared meals will be delivered to the dorms.

Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5 storm barreling its way through the Atlantic Ocean with the potential of hitting South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Irma’s strength to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday morning. Areas southwest of Florida such as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are under Hurricane Watch.

Monday afternoon, Florida Governor Rick Scott issued a State of Emergency in 67 different counties, including Miami-Dade County. Scott called the hurricane “major and life-threatening.”

Though the track of the storm is still uncertain, Hurricane Irma could impact Florida as early as this weekend. The University of Miami’s Emergency Notification Network (ENN) system addressed the storm’s potential threat at noon Sept. 4. The ENN said that the storm is being “closely monitored by university officials.”

University of Miami policy dictates that class cancellations would go into effect if the city is expected to experience tropical storm-force winds (39 mph or higher). There have been no changes made to university operations or events, but university administration will meet several times today to discuss plans for the rest of this week.

It has been nearly a year since UM canceled and closed all operations, classes and events because of a hurricane threat. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew, a Category 3 storm, brought tropical storm winds to Miami-Dade County. After two days, the worst of the hurricane had passed and the school resumed normal operations.

UM alumnus and meteorologist Reed McDonough tracked Hurricane Matthew last year and is tracking Hurricane Irma now. McDonough, who works for an NBC affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania, said Miami residents should expect to know whether they will be affected by the storm within the next 24 to 48 hours. However, he said students should begin preparing now.

“What you can do, at this point in Miami, is pretty much the same drill as we did for Matthew,” McDonough said. “Prepare for the potential for an impact from a major hurricane.”

McDonough said the current forecast model for the storm is putting it “south between Cuba and the Florida Keys” because of a high pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean that is pushing the storm in that direction. However, McDonough said the pressure system could weaken and curve the storm north toward Miami, but it could change course “last second” and miss it.

“The potential is there for a direct impact, but we can’t guarantee that at this point,” McDonough said. “We just have to wait and see how the atmosphere is changing … you probably won’t know if you’ll experience a direct impact from the eye wall until about the day before, so that wouldn’t give you much time.”

In the event that the university does receive impact from the storm system, UM’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) advises students to be prepared:

  • Have a basic communication plan with family and keep family members up to date about the storm
  • Have a basic supply kit with food, medical supplies and refilled prescriptions
  • Fill up gas tanks for vehicles
  • Withdraw cash in the event that ATMs and credit card readers no longer work in a power outage
  • Closely monitor the storm and check in with university updates

The Office of Emergency Management will be posting regular updates at facebook.com/umiamiENN and @umiamiENN on Twitter. More hurricane preparation information is available on the OEM webpage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

