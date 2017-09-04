Miami offense cashes in on opportunities to beat Quinnipiac 3-1

The Hurricanes brought the rain to Hamden, Connecticut, and came out with a 3-1 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday afternoon.

Three Canes hit the back of the net for the first time this season: sophomore midfielder Lauren Markwith, junior midfielder Jamie Brunworth and freshman forward Michelle Giamportone.

Miami was the aggressor in both halves, and scoring chances came in bunches. The Hurricanes’ offense dominated with a 32-3 shot differential and 14-1 with shots on goal.

“I was proud of the team for scoring some really nice goals today,” coach Mary-Frances Monroe said. “We talked about dominating a game, and we did that. We had the majority of possession and limited our turnovers.”

Getting warmed up in Hamden. Half-hour until match time. pic.twitter.com/m7hlHEKZv0 — Canes Soccer (@CanesFutbol) September 3, 2017

It was a welcome victory for the team after suffering two straight losses on the road. The match marked the last of a four-game road trip.

The Canes ended the first half with seven shots on goal. The Bobcats had zero. Quinnipiac goalkeeper Olivia Myszewski put on an impressive display with six saves in the first half to keep the score close.

Markwith found a way past Myszewski in the 42nd minute on an unusual goal coming feet from the net – the ball had bounced off Myszewski after a shot attempt by sophomore Kristina Fisher. The ball then ricocheted off the post after an initial attempt from Markwith, who then guided it into the net.

A scorching shot from Quinnipiac’s Nadya Gill in the 52nd minute evened the score at 1-1. Gill’s shot came from outside the box off her right foot.

The following 20 minutes were filled with plenty of chances for Miami to take the lead, including a shot by Fisher in the 68th minute that was saved by Myszewski and an attempt that just barely missed over the crossbar by senior Grace Rapp in the 73rd minute.

The Canes were able to capitalize in the 74th minute when redshirt sophomore midfielder Ainsly Wolfinbarger found Giamportone with a cross into the box. Just four minutes later, Brunworth scored the goal of the match. She rocketed the ball into the corner from 35 yards away, ensuring the win for the Hurricanes.

“When I got the ball with some time and space, I did my best to get the ball on frame to test the keeper – to either get a good rebound scoring-chance or goal,” Brunworth said. “I was glad I was able to bury the shot.”

Miami stayed aggressive throughout, despite missed opportunities and challenging weather conditions.

“With the rain coming down, we knew that we needed to get more chances on goal in the second half because the keeper was having a tough time collecting the ball,” Brunworth said. “I’m very proud of this team for playing through the elements and pulling out a W.”

UM comes back home to face the College of Charleston at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cobb Stadium.