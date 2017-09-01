Sports Roundup: 9/1-9/3

Football

The season is finally here. Head Coach Mark Richt and the Hurricanes will open the 2017 season at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium with a matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Prepare to watch newly named starting quarterback Malik Rosier lead the Canes.

Soccer

Miami will finish up its five-game road trip with a pair of road games against Yale at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and Quinnipiac at noon Sept. 3. The team is trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Cincinnati Aug. 27.



Volleyball

The undefeated ‘Canes (3-0) will participate in the 2017 Homewood Suites Sunshine State Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, this upcoming weekend. They will play Florida Atlantic University at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, University of Central Florida at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and Florida Gulf Coast University at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.