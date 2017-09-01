Edge, Music

How to score cheap tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Tour concert

After 36 shows, eight weeks on the road and four weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Kendrick Lamar is ending his DAMN. Tour Sept. 2 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

K Dot is no stranger to Miami. He performed earlier this summer at hip-hop and rap festival Rolling Loud at Bayfront Park. However, his DAMN. concert is drastically different from his performance at the festival, which featured only a two singles from the album.

Kung Fu Kenny has dominated stages across the United States. His hour-and-a-half show includes performances of his newest hits “DNA.” and “HUMBLE.,” as well as songs from past albums, such as “Swimming Pools.”

Lamar has expressed his appreciation to fans on the tour; he even gifted a car to a disabled fan to help her get around easier at his Dallas concert.

D.R.A.M. opened the show, but his past co-headliner, Travis Scott, is no longer along for the ride. Lamar replaced him with rapper YG. The DAMN. Tour is filled with famous faces; Lamar’s previous shows featured J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and 2 Chainz.

The concert at the 21,000-seat arena is not sold-out yet. On ticketmaster.com, a floor ticket in the section closest to the stage (floor 3), is going for $278. When Coldplay performed at this arena, the same seats went for almost $1,000.

Screen Shot 2017-08-31 at 1.51.37 PM.png

Photo courtesy Ticketmaster.

For cheaper tickets, a website like SeatGeek is a good option. This site sells tickets second-hand at a lower price. On the site, floor 3 tickets are $257.

Check out more secondhand ticket websites, such as cheaptickets.com, tickpick.com and bargainseatsonline.com, for affordable tickets to see the artist the BET Awards called the “best hip-hop artist of the year.”

Lamar will also perform Sept. 1 in Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie Arena. Tickets to that show are cheaper by $20 to $30 dollars but are selling out faster than the Miami show.

Not ready to spend that much money? Listen to his latest album here.

September 1, 2017

