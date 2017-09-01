Edge, Music, Reviews

A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes: Vol. 2 Too Cozy is not what you expected

Building on the collaborative success of “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1 Friends,” the second iteration of A$AP Mob’s famous “Cozy Tapes” has arrived. The Harlem-based collective’s release of “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 2 Too Cozy did not disappoint fans of the first album.

Featuring 24 different artists, the album has 17 tracks, including three skits, lasting 51 minutes. Returning collaborators on this back-to-school themed project include Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert. Some notable newcomers are Jaden Smith, Frank Ocean and Gucci Mane.

The album begins with a two-minute skit called “Skool Bus.” This friendly back-and-forth track was written by popular Instagram user, “donteriohundon,” who criticizes celebrities on social media.

“Skool Bus” introduces the timely back-to-school theme that’s perpetuated throughout the album. The theme is evident in “Frat Rules,” when Big Sean and A$AP Rocky trade bars about the image their crew portrays.

The album gets darker in the song “Perry Aye,” one of the stronger tracks on the album. The song is laden with foreign high-class references. The title itself is a play on the French sparkling water brand Perrier and American fashion designer Perry Ellis.

An almost unrecognizable Jaden Smith sings the chorus; his voice is lowered and distorted in the track. Smith describes his expensive lifestyle with mentions of Cartier, Ferrari and Dom Perignon. Short and sweet verses from A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and A$AP Nast round out “Perry Aye” as a flamboyant, dark hit.

If you’ve been missing Chief Keef since his 2012 series of hits, there’s good news. In the bright and playful beat from producer Pi’erre Bourne on “Blowin’ Minds (Skateboard),” Chief Keef raps in the heavily auto-tuned chorus. Sosa is backed up by verses from A$AP Nast, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

The album ends strong with the star-stocked single “RAF.” Frank Ocean is in rare form on the track, rapping the longest verse of the song. Tracks such as “Walk on Water” and “Blowin’ Minds (Skateboard)” are sure to blare at upcoming functions.

While “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 2 Too Cozy delivers some solid hits with a fun, school-like theme, even the strongest songs are not of the same caliber of the original “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1 Friends.However, the skits in “Vol. 2” convey a more cohesive theme. While it’s no “Vol. 1,” “Vol. 2” is a nice addition to the original.

September 1, 2017

Reporters

Eric Purcell


