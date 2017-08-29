UDreamers embodies the U’s devotion to the value of diversity

Each year, countless people flee from their home countries and migrate to the United States with the illusion of fulfilling the American Dream – one of freedom and opportunities – which are not always readily available in other countries. Unfortunately, this dream is not legally accessible to all of these aspirants, some of whom experience great difficulty acquiring visas. As a result, many choose to take the risk of living in the United States without papers.
The Department of Homeland Security estimates that 11.4 million undocumented immigrants, most of whom emigrated from Central and South America, were living in the United States by 2012. As the quality of life in certain foreign countries continues to deteriorate, the number of unauthorized immigrants seeking better conditions continues to increase, as does the number of children with uncertain futures.
The previous administration responded with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects individuals who were brought to the United States as children, otherwise known as Dreamers. With this status, individuals are granted benefits that would be unavailable otherwise, such as the right to legally work in the United States without the threat of deportation.
While the program temporarily resolves some of the legal implications that come with being undocumented, DACA recipients are still not eligible for federal financial aid. Consequently, a great number of college-bound Dreamers are left with little to no funds for higher education.
The University of Miami subsequently formulated its own response.
This semester, for the first time in the school’s history, the U implemented the UDreamers program, which aims to assist eligible DACA recipients. It consists of a grant that promises to cover all the expenses of a UM education for Dreamers from the state of Florida. UM President Julio Frenk, who pledged to protect and assist these students, is establishing an extraordinary precedent that university leaders across the nation should be adopting as a response toward this pressing issue.
While I wish I could say that this program solves all the problems that Dreamers face, that’s not the reality. Underrepresented groups continue to be bruised by the hatred that roams the political landscape of the Trump era.
It’s clear that the University of Miami has taken a step in the right direction. As President Trump continues to toy with the idea of terminating DACA, recipients and advocates alike fight for a chance at the American Dream. The UDreamers program shatters an unnecessary educational barrier while embodying UM’s devotion to diversity.
Andrea Illan is a freshman majoring in journalism and political science.
See more coverage of the UDreamers program here.
Featured photo courtesy Pixabay user Pixource.
Felicitaciones Andreita,.Muy interesante este articulo, se nota tu interes y preocupacion por la inmigracion de los latinos a EEUU.
Mis mejores deseos q sigas con triunfos en tu nueva etapa estudiantil. Muchas bendiciones de parte de tu Tata. TQM
All out Blitz to educate illegal aliens.
DACA is unconstitutional PERIOD and economically is a DRAIN on jobs for American Citizens. There is an estimated 800 THOUSAND DACA recipients in the US (more signing up every day.) That is 800 THOUSAND jobs American Citizens DON’T have. The MSM and Democrats would have you believe that all 800 thousand are not taking jobs Americans want (we’ve heard that speech for years). Wrong (this is another falsehood told to the American people..They’re not all picking strawberries they take good Jobs.Good enough jobs to buy homes, put their kids through college. Now Democrats and illegal alien activists brag DACA recipients have good jobs,are buying homes, paying taxes, etc.
The GOAL (Democrats just haven’t figured this out yet) is for the AMERICAN CITIZENS to be employed, trained, sending their kid to college, buying homes and paying taxes. It’s not the responsibility of the citizens of this country to support, pay for training, educate citizens from other country’s. There is also the public safety concerns with illegal aliens including DACA recipients. The bottom line is there should be ZERO illegal aliens in our country. Deportation will save jobs and decrease the expense of illegal aliens.
Donald Trump says he’s the “Jobs President.” With a stroke of his pen ending DACA he can create 800,000 new opening for American citizens 250,000 in Arizona. (What a concept!)
The price of illegal immigration both in expense and human suffering.. How many people have to pay for the moral beliefs of others?
*30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens. Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At 21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison—do the math.
* Using the Obama created program- DACA, 800,000 illegal aliens (more signing up every day) has funneled 800 THOUSAND jobs away from American Citizens.
* 2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our
politics.
* $12 Billion dollars a year is spent on primary and secondary school education for children here illegally they cannot speak a word of English.
*$17 Billion dollars a year is spent for education for the American-born children of illegal aliens, known as anchor babies.
*$3 Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.
*$2.2 Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps),WIC, & free school lunches for illegal aliens.
Dreamer “KIDS”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/02/dreamer-accused-brutally-raping-woman-in-washington.html
http://www.illegalaliencrimereport.com/crimes-against-children/over-the-hill-dreamer-molests-girl-in-north-carolina/
http://www.wnd.com/2017/07/big-list-of-86-horrific-illegal-alien-crimes/
https://cis.org/Mortensen/DACA-Granting-Amnesty-Dreamers-Committing-Crimes-While-Abandoning-Their-Victims
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/02/dreamer-accused-brutally-raping-woman-in-washington.html