Administration, Health, News

UHealth CEO Dr. Steven Altschuler resigns

Dr. Steven Altschuler is resigning less than two years after he was brought on as the executive vice president for Health Affairs and CEO of UHealth.

A letter sent out by University of Miami President Julio Frenk said Altschuler’s resignation will take effect Sept. 15 and attributed the resignation to his desire “to pursue other interests in biotechnology.”

Just three months ago, on May 24, Frenk sent out a letter to the UM community explaining organizational changes that named Altschuler to an “executive budget committee,” along with the then-unnamed executive vice president and provost and Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Travisano, a new hire. Money seems to be the big concern as the health system adapts to changes in healthcare and policy and undertakes the shift from inpatient to outpatient services, such as those provided at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center on the Coral Gables campus.

Altschuler started at the university Jan. 1, 2016. Before that, he served as president and CEO of The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and The Children’s Hospital Foundation for 15 years.

During his time at UM, he helped transition the university to a new single-license University of Miami Health System. Altschuler will remain a consultant to the university through the end of the calendar year, Frenk wrote in the announcement.

Dr. Edward Abraham, dean of the Miller School of Medicine, will assume Altschuler’s responsibilities.

August 28, 2017

Reporters

Isabella Cueto


2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “UHealth CEO Dr. Steven Altschuler resigns”

  1. John Falcone says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:38 AM

    This is a disgrace and a disaster.. what this says is that NO one can bring the University out of debt. Did he resign or did he get the boot…. I heard he got the boot. The medical school is in its worst state and yet the leaders keep hiring for chiefs.. Stop hiring doctors and hire business men!! what a disgrace to the University.. How many more people will loose their jobs? The new dean, what business experience does he have? he’s an academic dean from Wake forest..

  2. steve miller says:
    August 28, 2017 at 5:57 PM

    It’s about time. Bankruptcy next

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Coach Mark Richt finds his ‘second wind’ in return to Miami Hurricanes

If the world starts closing in on Mark Richt like a pressure cooker about to blow, the University of ...

No Njoku? No problem. Jeremy Shockey says Canes’ next great tight end is already here

David Njoku, with all that flashiness and freakish athleticism, was a tight end you could hardly tak ...

Bethune-Cookman ready to bounce back, open with Miami Hurricanes

It would have been hard to envision the Bethune-Cookman football team getting off to a worse start l ...

The starting place for talk of Hurricanes and national relevance? Beat FSU

Beat FSU. That’s all. So simple. So difficult. So necessary. So elusive. Any college football conver ...

Is the ACC the best conference in college football? Breaking down Atlantic and Coastal

Is this finally the year we’ll get to see Florida State and Miami face off in the Atlantic Coast Con ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

AFROTC Members Recognized

Two members of the University of Miami ROTC Detachment receive top national recognition at a summer ...

Cane Kickoff Welcomes Incoming Students to UM

The University of Miami welcomed students back with ‘Cane Kickoff, a week of events to introduce the ...

Celestial Event Adds Flare to First Day of Classes

Students and faculty gathered at the Rock to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse. ...

Under Construction: The Next Generation in On-Campus Housing

The University of Miami has embarked on an ambitious 10-year housing plan that will transform the st ...

Football Excited for Opener vs. Bethune-Cookman

Eight months have elapsed since the Russell Athletic Bowl victory, but Canes Football is back in act ...

Vasiljevic Wraps Up World University Games

University of Miami sophomore guard Dejan Vasiljevic closed out international play with a 28-point p ...

Strantzali Named ACC Player of the Week

After earning tournament MVP honors at the SOuthern Miss Invitational, Olga Strantzali was selected ...

Miami Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for IPF

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Athletics released Give2IPF.com, a crowdfunding campaign that focuses on ...

Soccer Falls at Cincinnati on PK Goal

The Miami soccer team dropped a match for the first time this season Sunday afternoon at Cincinnati, ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching