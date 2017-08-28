UHealth CEO Dr. Steven Altschuler resigns

Dr. Steven Altschuler is resigning less than two years after he was brought on as the executive vice president for Health Affairs and CEO of UHealth.

A letter sent out by University of Miami President Julio Frenk said Altschuler’s resignation will take effect Sept. 15 and attributed the resignation to his desire “to pursue other interests in biotechnology.”

Just three months ago, on May 24, Frenk sent out a letter to the UM community explaining organizational changes that named Altschuler to an “executive budget committee,” along with the then-unnamed executive vice president and provost and Chief Operating Officer Jacqueline Travisano, a new hire. Money seems to be the big concern as the health system adapts to changes in healthcare and policy and undertakes the shift from inpatient to outpatient services, such as those provided at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center on the Coral Gables campus.

Altschuler started at the university Jan. 1, 2016. Before that, he served as president and CEO of The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and The Children’s Hospital Foundation for 15 years.

During his time at UM, he helped transition the university to a new single-license University of Miami Health System. Altschuler will remain a consultant to the university through the end of the calendar year, Frenk wrote in the announcement.

Dr. Edward Abraham, dean of the Miller School of Medicine, will assume Altschuler’s responsibilities.