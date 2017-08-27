Environment, News, Student Government

UM receives STARS Silver rating, aims to maximize sustainability efforts

SAP2019.jpg

The University of Miami was awarded the STARS Silver rating for its progress in becoming a more sustainable campus. GreenU plans to reapply to STARS every three years. Photo Courtesy: GreenU

The use of a bio-digester for food waste in the Hecht/Stanford dining hall, the construction of a LEED Platinum certified building in the Frost School of Music and the installation of solar panels on top of the food court are just three of many sustainability advancements that University of Miami has undertaken in recent years.

“We’re fortunate to be at a place where the administration also, within the real estate and facilities departments, all have sustainable goals as their own,” said Alec Jimenez, chair of ECO Agency, a branch of student government that focuses on environmental initiatives. “They’re taking students’ and faculty’s ideas and the board of trustees’ ideas, but it’s also aligning with their own personal goals.”

UM was recognized for its progress on this front when it received the STARS Silver rating. The Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) is a way to benchmark college and university sustainability, created by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). The ratings range includes bronze, silver, gold and platinum, or schools can choose to report their sustainability data without choosing to benchmark with a rating.

The application process is rigorous; only two universities, Colorado State University and Stanford University, have a current platinum rating.

GreenU, the sustainability office at UM, aims to reapply to STARS every three years in order to give time to plan, implement and measure changes in sustainability initiatives. Teddy Lhoutellier, the UM sustainability manager, decided to apply to STARS to identify and better coordinate pockets of sustainability projects across the university.

“You can’t promote an idea if you don’t come up with a plan, some kind of strategic plan, and that’s what STARS offers,” Lhoutellier said. “We benchmarked against other universities, came up with gaps and said, ‘Okay, this is what we need to make sure we are more sustainable in two years,’ and that will translate with a better rating.”

Some areas for improvement that GreenU identified through the STARS gap analysis included sustainable dining, waste minimization and peer-to-peer sustainability education.

“Next time around we’re going to pursue the OP7, which is sustainable dining. We tried to do that this time around, but we fell short basically in terms of time,” Lhoutellier said.

Waste minimization efforts are already underway, including establishing single-stream recycling throughout the university and utilizing a bio-digester to convert pre-consumer waste from the dining hall into gray water. UM achieved a 36.5 percent waste diversion rate, according to GreenU, meaning that share of all waste at the university would not go through the municipal solid waste system.

GreenU and ECO Agency have also partnered to establish a stronger peer-to-peer sustainability education program called “Eco-Reps.” These representatives will be students living in the residence halls tasked with starting conversations and creating programming for other students on living sustainably.

Jimenez, a senior majoring in architectural engineering, said the hope for the future is to have at least two Eco-Reps in each building as an opportunity to have more students involved with GreenU and ECO.

“President Frenk’s goal is to be at the forefront of sea-level rise and climate change, so a part with that comes those sustainable efforts, so I kind of want UM to become that forefront of sustainable initiatives of the hemispheric universities or the south,” Jimenez said.

Applications for this new program are open on GreenU’s website until Sept. 13.

August 27, 2017

Reporters

Annie Cappetta


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • Error
Dolphins' mixed signals, Hurricanes' debut lead new Hot Button Top 5

1. DOLPHINS ‘Dress rehearsal’ loss leaves mixed signals: What to discern from Thursday’s 38-31 Dolph ...

After shaky start, UM’s Michael Irvin II makes significant progress

His father is a University of Miami legend. So it’s understandable that University of Miami sophomor ...

UM coach Manny Diaz divulges several starters, some of them new

University of Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz gave us a glimpse of some of his starters for t ...

UM starters crush ‘B-CU,’ but Mark Richt will not buy them lobsters

Last year, the University of Miami lost to “Florida A&M” in the final scrimmage of fall camp. Ma ...

UM will win Coastal, face FSU in ACC title game, Herbstreit says

Miami already was projected by the Atlantic Coast Conference media to win its Coastal Division and m ...

Celestial Event Adds Flare to First Day of Classes

Students and faculty gathered at the Rock to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse. ...

Under Construction: The Next Generation in On-Campus Housing

The University of Miami has embarked on an ambitious 10-year housing plan that will transform the st ...

Provost Jeffrey Duerk Is Here to Move the Needle

UM’s new chief academic officer holds some 40 patents, and in 2017 was inducted into the National Ac ...

All Aboard the Carbon Cruise

University of Miami students and researchers are blogging during a month-long expedition in the Gulf ...

UM Names Vice President for Hemispheric and Global Affairs

María de Lourdes Dieck-Assad, a world-renowned economist and former ambassador, fills a new role for ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching