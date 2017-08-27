Edge, Television

The pressing questions the “Game of Thrones” finale must answer

In a few hours, fans from across the globe will be sitting down to view the last episode of the second to the last season of the HBO hit, “Game of Thrones.”

The episode that aired last week, “Beyond the Wall,” which lasted an epic hour and twenty minutes, made up for the news that the season was being cut short at only seven episodes.

After Jon and friends journeyed beyond the wall in an attempt to kidnap a single White Walker as proof of their existence, Daenerys Targaryen swooped in to save the day and burned a considerable amount of the Night King’s army. Then, the Night King was able to throw a spear and add one of the dragons to his army.

It’s safe to expect a battle between the living armies of Westeros and the army of the dead in the episode tonight.

If paying close attention to the subtleties of the last episode there was a looming sexual tension between Jon Snow and Daenerys. The hand-holding and longing looks were slyly included.

However, with the surprising yet secretive news that they are related, watchers will be interested to see how that plays out in the last episode and if the truth will finally surface.

The season foreshadowed dramas to come like Littlefinger creating a rift between Sansa and Arya Stark, Jon and Daenerys Targaryen agreeing to fight the White Walkers together and Euron Greyjoy promising Cersei Lannister to win her over with a “priceless” gift.

It is safe to say the season seven finale will undoubtedly be one for the books.

Featured photo courtesy Helen Sloan, HBO.

August 27, 2017

Reporters

Isabella Abdullah


